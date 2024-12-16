Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said that he is comfortable with where quarterback Quinn Ewers and left tackle Kelvin Banks are health-wise, according to Anway Richardson of Orangebloods.com.

Sarkisian also said that Ewers did not wear a brace last week, which is an encouraging sign, according to Richardson. The status of Ewers and Banks are vital for this Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup against Clemson. Those two are hoping to lead Texas to a national title before likely heading to the NFL in 2025. Banks is expected to be a first-round pick, while Ewers could raise his stock significantly with a good performance in the playoff.

Ewers has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, as this is his third season in a row that he has dealt with some kind of injury. After a standout performance against Michigan early in the season, an injury ruined what was potentially looking like a Heisman Trophy campaign.

Banks had been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the 17-7 win over Texas A&M that helped the Longhorns clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game.

Texas football's outlook ahead of College Football Playoff

Texas football comes in as the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff, and will host Clemson, the No. 12 seed, which earned an auto bid after winning the ACC championship game over SMU. Texas is 11-2 overall, with the two losses both coming at the hands of Georgia. The latest being an overtime loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship.

The winner of the matchup between Texas and Clemson will move on to play No. 4 seed Arizona State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. There is a perception that Texas got a good draw, as the Longhorns would likely have a good chance to defeat Arizona State to advance to the Semifinals.