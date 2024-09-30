The Texas football program has been rolling with Arch Manning as the quarterback ever since Quinn Ewers got injured in the game against UTSA. Manning has done nothing but exceed expectations since taking over for Ewers as the Texas starter.

However, all signs point to Ewers returning for the next game on October 12 as Texas takes on Oklahoma, per a report from Chip Brown of 247Sports.

‘Texas Longhorns' redshirt junior QB Quinn Ewers is expected to return to the starting lineup against the #Oklahoma #Sooners on Oct. 12 after missing the last two and a half games due to an abdominal strain, a source close to the situation told Horns247.'

Texas is 5-0 and Maning has dazzled in replacement of Ewers. The highly-touted signal-caller has thrown for 900 yards with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions in his time as QB1. He played so well that it even raised questions about whether or not Steve Sarkisian should keep him on top of the depth chart. Manning even was called a better quarterback than Ewers by an opposing coach.

The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State in Week 5 as Manning threw for 324 yards and a pair of scores while adding another with his legs in the 35-13 victory.

Earlier on Monday, Sarkisian gave an update on Ewers' rehab, per Bob Ballou of CBS Austin.

‘Sark on Quinn Ewers: He will continue rehabbing. He’s made steady progress one day to the next. We haven’t had any setbacks. He’s getting stronger and more comfortable so we’ll stay the course on that.'

The good news for Texas either way is they have two capable starting quarterbacks. Ewers was in the Heisman Trophy conversation before the year began, and he has 691 yards with eight touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in just a game and a half.

Texas has a bye week before facing Oklahoma in Norman, but for now, it seems that Ewers will be the guy.