Texas Southern University has forgiven debt for over 2,000 students, per a report by Damali Keith of Fox 26 Houston. The Houston-based HBCU has cleared nearly $2.4 million in student debt with this new action. The university used funds from federal grants to clear the outstanding balances of students at need.

“Students may have owed anywhere between $100 all the way up $10,000,” said Carl Goodman, Provost and Vice President of Student Affairs.

Goodman spoke about why it was important for Texas Southern to assist students by clearing their balance. “When you look at minority students and us being an HBCU, a minority serving institution, and you look at why students aren’t progressing or why they aren’t graduating in a timely fashion, it is because of financial reasons.”

Students were grateful for the debt relief and the burden it takes off of their shoulders.

Texas Southern Doctoral Student Saul Zarco, who owed the university $10,000, said to Fox 26 Houston, “I’m so grateful. I don’t have to worry too much about how I’m going to budget for it because I know it’s covered. It’s not going to take away from me having to decide whether bills have to be paid…It means that I don’t have to take out any loans. As a dissertation student, we only take one class, so we don’t qualify for financial aid.”

This is the latest action by Texas Southern to address student debt relief. Texas Southern alumna Megan Thee Stallion recently announced a partnership with Frito Lay's Flamin' Hot brand to create a scholarship fund up to $150,000 with the goal of assisting students with paying off their student loans.