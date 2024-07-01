Texas Southern University has announced a five-year contract extension for Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Kevin Granger. The extension, approved by the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, ensures that Dr. Granger will continue to lead TSU’s athletic programs through 2029. In October, The Texas Southern University Board of Regents has approved a new three-year contract for Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger.

A fixture at TSU for over three decades, Dr. Granger has served the university in various capacities, including student-athlete, coach, and administrator. Since taking on the role of Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics in 2018, his tenure has been marked by both academic and athletic success.

Under Dr. Granger’s leadership, TSU’s athletic programs have excelled academically. The university has achieved record scores in the Academic Performance Rate (APR) and Graduation Success Rate (GSR) categories, earning the SWAC’s Academic Success Award twice in the past three years. This award is given to the institution with the highest collective ranking in four-year APR average, single-year APR average, and GSR.

On the playing fields, TSU has made significant strides. The university captured the 2023-24 Southwestern Athletic Conference C.D. Henry Award, presented to the top men’s program in the SWAC, for the second time since the award’s inception in 1969. Under Dr. Granger’s watch, the men’s track and field team completed the SWAC trifecta by winning championships in cross country, indoor, and outdoor seasons. The TSU baseball team clinched its first SWAC Western Division title since 2018, and the men’s basketball team secured its seventh consecutive postseason tournament appearance, along with three straight SWAC Basketball Tournament Championships.

The women’s golf team also flourished under his guidance, winning back-to-back SWAC titles in 2022 and 2023, while the men’s golf and cross country teams earned SWAC Championships in 2022 and 2019 respectively. Both programs advanced to NCAA Regionals.

Dr. Granger’s influence extends beyond traditional sports. The Texas Southern University Ocean Of Soul Marching Band, TSU Cheerleaders, and the Tiger Sensations Dance Team all came under his purview in recent years, resulting in notable achievements. The TSU Cheerleaders made history by becoming the first Division I HBCU to win a national title in 2023, while the Tiger Sensations earned a bronze bid to the National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Nationals in 2024.

Facility enhancements have been a significant focus during Dr. Granger’s tenure. Durley Stadium received new turf, and the H&PE Arena was equipped with a Jumbotron. The construction of the new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility marked the first on-campus athletic venue at TSU since the 1980s. Additionally, a state-of-the-art golf simulator room was unveiled inside the H&PE Arena in 2024, allowing the golf teams to practice year-round. Future plans include new baseball and softball facilities, thanks to a partnership with the Houston Astros.