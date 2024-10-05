Watching Texas Tech football games has been both a thrilling and torturous experience for the Lubbock community this season. Fans know that their Red Raiders are apt to put on a good show with an offensive attack that ranks in the upper echelon of the FBS. Though, a bottom-tier passing defense forces the team to sweat out games that should be locked up. If those lapses continue in Week 6, the squad is surely doomed in its road matchup versus Arizona.

Luckily, head coach Joey McGuire is getting back a player who might be able to plug up Texas Tech's leaky secondary. Starting cornerback Bralyn Lux is expected to take the field in Saturday night's showdown with the Wildcats, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports and CBS Sports.

Texas Tech football must shore up their defense

This is obviously good news for a Red Raiders team that surrenders the ninth-most total yards and third-most passing yards in the country. Lux recorded a pick-six and three combined tackles in the first two games of the season before missing the last two weeks with a thigh injury.

McGuire will need the senior and the rest of the defense to make some plays against quarterback Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense if he hopes to leave Tucson with a victory. Lux could be tasked with limiting standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (29 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns), which is not an ideal assignment to draw in a return game.

The Wildcats are riding high after rolling into Salt Lake City and holding Big 12 title favorite Utah to just 10 points last weekend (Cam Rising was still sidelined). They will struggle to do the same against Texas Tech, however. Red Raiders QB Behren Morton has thrown for 1,426 yards and 14 TD passes to go with just two interceptions. He will try to keep peppering WR Josh Kelly with targets while also trusting running back Tahj Brooks to mow right through the Arizona defensive line.

Fans are anticipating a good old fashioned Big 12 shootout, but with Bralyn Lux back in action, maybe things will be a bit less chaotic.