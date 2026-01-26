Indiana just completed the first 16-0 season since the 1894 Yale Bulldogs completed that feat. It took just two years of the 12-team College Football Playoff to see a team win 16 straight games, and in 2026, the CFP will remain at 12-teams. At some point, the playoff will expand, and a team could be the first to go 17-0. If the playoffs went to 16 teams in 2026, what could it possibly look like?

To imagine what a 16-team playoff would look like, it needs to start with the new rules for the playoffs in 2026. The model is changing from the top five-ranked conference champions to auto-bids for all four Power Four champions and the best champion from the Group of Six. This would have placed Duke in the playoffs in 2025, and now the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC champs will all be guaranteed to be in. Meanwhile, Notre Dame gets into the playoffs with a top-12 ranking.

For this exercise, the same rules will be used, with some tweaks, based on how the SEC and Big Ten are pushing the playoffs. First, keeping with the Notre Dame auto-bid, it will move to if they are ranked in the top 16. Second, the SEC's 16-team proposal has five conference champions and 11 at-large bids. That will also be the case in this scenario.

Using this setup, James Madison would have missed the playoffs in 2025, while Duke, Notre Dame, BYU, Texas, and Vanderbilt would have all be playoff bound. Some matchups would have remained the same, but fans were robbed of some amazing potential games. Indiana would have conceivably had the same path, starting with Tulane before Alabama, but the first round would have contained Texas Tech against Texas, Oregon against BYU, Georgia against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss against Notre Dame, and Ohio State against Duke. This would have been amazing to watch, so what would it look like if the CFP went to 16 in 2026?

The conference champions

Five conference champions will be in the 16-team playoffs, with four from the Power Four and then a Group of Six team. The ACC has fixed its tie-breaking scenarios so that a team like Duke will not be the champion in 2026. The favorite going into the season will be Miami, although Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Clemson will make a run at the title. Miami faces Clemson on the road and hosts Virginia Tech. They win both and get the ACC title.

In the Big Ten, it could be a three-team race, with two possible dark horses. It would take a lot for USC or Michigan to make a run, but both are capable. Still, this is down to Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana. Indiana will host both Ohio State, while Ohio State hosts Oregon and visits Indiana. Ohio State will drop one of the two, and potentially agaisnt Michigan or USC. This will give Indiana a clear path to repeat in the Big Ten, and they do.

The Big 12 has not had a repeat champion since Oklahoma won six in a row from 2015 to 2020. Since the Oklahoma 2020 title, five different teams have won the conference. Texas Tech is going to be in a solid position to repeat, but it did lose a ton on defense. BYU, TCU, Houston, and Oklahoma State will all be vying to unseat the Red Raiders. They face Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and TCU in the regular season. Still, the Oklahoma State game is on the road, and there will be a hiccup in there as BYU takes the Big 12.

The SEC is one of the hardest to predict, with Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and even Vanderbilt vying for a chance to win the SEC. Texas is going to have some trouble making the run, with games against Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M. Oklahoma does not have an easier path, as most teams in the SEC will have a tough time going undefeated. Georgia won the conference as the second-youngest team in the SEC. They return to the title game, taking out Texas or LSU in the process.

The best Group of Six team will come down to three conferences. The Sun Belt will not be in contention, as James Madison showed the best the conference could be, and does not get in for this scenario. The American lost a ton of talent and coaches, and while Tulane will be solid, they lost too much to repeat. This leaves the new Pac-12 and Mountain West. Hawaii was great at the end of 2025, and the schedule sets up that if they have 11 wins, they will get in.

The best of the rest

Notre Dame has a very easy schedule. As long as they win 11 games, and likely just need ten wins, to make it to the top 16. If it is an 11-win season, they will host in the first round.

The ACC will send its champion, but could struggle to get a second team in. The conference beat up on itself last season, and could again in 2026. Still, Louisville should be good enough to join Miami in the playoffs.

The Big Ten is going to send at least two teams beyond their champion, and likely three. Ohio State and Oregon will be going. If Kyle Whittingham can get things going with Bryce Underwood, they join the ranks with Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana.

The Big 12 will have its champion, plus the second-best teams. This is likely BYU and Texas Tech, although Oklahoma State could surprise, much like Indiana in 2024.

The SEC will be set to get five teams in. The top two will be the two teams playing in the SEC championship, plus the best team to miss out. This will get Texas, Georgia, and LSU all in. Oklahoma is also going to join them, especially if they can defeat Texas during the season. Texas A&M will also be in a prime position to return to the playoffs as well.

The final spot will come down to either the fifth-ranked team from the Big Ten or a sixth team from the SEC. This is going to come down to Ole Miss, USC, and Iowa, with the Rebels getting the bid.

Potential bracket

Using the way-too-early 2026 Top 25 as a guideline, here is how the playoffs will shake out.

16. Hawaii vs 1. Indiana- Indiana gets the top seed as the Big Ten champion, and potentially undefeated again. They will face the best Group of Six champion, Hawaii, defeating them with ease.

9. LSU vs. 8. Miami- Miami gets in as the ACC champion and will face an at-large team in LSU. Lane Kiffin finally coaches a playoff game, but Miami gets the win and a rematch with Indiana

13. Ole Miss v. 4. Texas- Texas ends up as the four seed as the SEC runner-up. Arch Manning gets to face where his grandfather and uncle played college football, getting the win.

12. Texas Tech vs. 5 Oregon- Texas Tech gets another shot at Oregon. Once again, they get the third-best team in the Big Ten, and with Dante Moore back, it is the same result for the Red Raiders.

14. Louisville vs. 3. Ohio State- Ohio State gets in as the Big Ten runner-up. Last time they played in the first round, they won a national title; they do not lose to Louisville.

11. Michigan vs. 6. BYU- BYU gets in as the Big 12 Champion, but Michigan comes in battle-tested. Kyle Whittingham also knows the Cougars well, as Michigan wins.

10. Texas A&M vs 7. Notre Dame- A home playoff game for Notre Dame would be great, but they will have little testing outside of Miami. Meanwhile, the Aggies will have faced an SEC gauntlet and be ready to win here, and they do.

15. Oklahoma State vs. 2. Georgia- Georgia is the SEC champion and snags the second seed, facing a team loaded with transfer talent, much like 2024 Indiana. 2024 Indiana fell short, and so do the Cowboys.

In the quarterfinals:

1. Indiana over 8. Miami

5. Oregon over 4. Texas

11. Michigan over 3. Ohio State

2. Georgia over 10. Texas A&M

This leads to three Big Ten teams and one SEC team in the final four

1. Indiana over 5. Oregon

2. Georgia over 11. Michigan

Indiana then gets a chance to repeat. Georgia is the only team to repeat as Champions. Four other teams have had a chance to repeat, and all failed.

2. Georgia over 1. Indiana

Games such as Ohio State and Michigan, Ole Miss and Texas, and a rematch of Indiana and Miami would be a dream, but until the powers that be can agree on how to move forward with the CFP, it will remain just a dream.