It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech-BYU.

The Big 12 might not be as good as the SEC in college basketball, but it figures to be very strong nonetheless in 2025. We got a taste this past weekend of how tough the top tier of the Big 12 figures to be this season. Kansas shrugged off some tough losses by hammering UCF by 51 points on the road. The Jayhawks and Bill Self made a real statement with that performance. Iowa State easily turned back Baylor to reinforce its position as a top-five team in the country and a leading contender for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. West Virginia crushed Oklahoma State and showed that it will be a factor in the top segment of the conference. Arizona and Cincinnati went at it in a very close game Arizona was able to ultimately win on the road. There was lots to keep track of in the Big 12, with so many storylines emerging from a full weekend of conference play. What can't be ignored here is how Texas Tech and BYU had very different Saturdays on the hardwood.

Texas Tech smacked around the Utah Utes on the road in Salt Lake City. Tech had been smoked at home by UCF, so the Red Raiders badly needed a bounce-back performance. They got it at Utah and restored order. Having just played one game in the state of Utah, Tech is staying in the Beehive State and making the short commute to Provo to face BYU.

In reviewing the past weekend of Big 12 basketball, BYU's Saturday was the complete opposite of Texas Tech's. Whereas Tech won and put in a sound performance against Utah, BYU got wiped off the floor by Houston. The BYU crew ran into a Houston buzzsaw and was dismantled by UH in a game which was never close. BYU has a potent offense, but Houston defused that offense for the better part of 40 minutes. BYU has to dust itself off, not dwell on that game, and fight back here against Texas Tech in a highly intriguing conference clash.

Texas Tech: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +110

BYU: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs BYU

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech looked sharp against Utah. It was impressive how the Red Raiders went on the road and looked fully in control, avoiding a big stumble in a game they badly needed to win. Because the road trip from Salt Lake City to Provo is not very long at all, Texas Tech should be rested and fundamentally sharp for this game. It is not a case in which travel fatigue should be viewed as a betting factor. It won't apply to this game and this situation. BYU just got rocked by Houston. The Cougars aren't playing well, and Tech can take full advantage.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU ran into Houston when Houston was playing great. It happens. BYU is better than Texas Tech and is playing at home. Don't overthink this one.

Final Texas Tech-BYU Prediction & Pick

BYU at home, in what is almost a pick 'em line, is too good to pass up. Take BYU.

