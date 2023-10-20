The Texas Tech Red Raiders will head to Utah to take on the BYU Cougars this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Texas Tech-BYU prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) are coming off a double-digit loss to the Kansas State Wildcats where they allowed the Wildcats to put 38 points and rush for 272 yards and five rushing touchdowns. They get to take on BYU who are also coming off a blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Getting BYU at the right time could help them as they come into their matchup this weekend in hopes of getting back on track.

BYU Cougars (4-2) are coming off a beatdown they received against the TCU Horned Frogs where they were blown out by 33 points losing the contest 44-11. TCU's star quarterback Josh Hoover was able to decimate the Cougars' secondary torching them for 439 yards and four touchdowns. BYU will need to regain their earlier season form as they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend at home as they attempt to get back into the win column.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-BYU Odds

Texas Tech: -2.5 (-122)

BYU: +2.5 (+100)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. BYU Week 8

Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Texas Tech is set to face off against BYU in Week 8 of the college football season, with the Red Raiders listed as 3.5-point favorites despite their losing record. Texas Tech has a strong offense that has been performing well this season. They have averaged 30.8 points per game, which is the 39th-best in the country. They have a balanced attack, with an average of 236.7 passing yards per game and 172.7 rushing yards per game. This could be a problem for BYU, as they have allowed an average of 28 points per game this season which is ranked 71st in the country.

BYU has struggled in parts this season. They have lost two of their last three games, including a 44-11 loss to TCU in Week 7. Their defense has been particularly weak, allowing an average of 28 points per game, and against a team like the Texas Tech Red Raiders who can put up points on the scoreboard in bunches if the BYU defense is not on point, it could be a very long day for them.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread

BYU is set to face off against Texas Tech in Week 8 of the college football season, with the Cougars listed as 3.5-point underdogs despite having a 4-2 record coming into this matchup. BYU is playing at home in LaVell Edwards Stadium, where they have a 10-2 record over the past two seasons. The Cougars are known for their passionate fans, who create a raucous atmosphere that can be intimidating for opposing teams.

The Cougars will have to lean on their senior quarterback Kedon Slovis who has passed for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns with a 128.1 rating on the season. Prior to the TCU beatdown, Slovis was averaging over 273 yards and 2.2 touchdowns per game in his four games prior. With the Texas Tech Red Raiders having a subpar pass defense that is allowing teams to pass for 238.2 yards per game, we can expect Slovis to get back into the swing of things this weekend in front of his home crowd.

Final Texas Tech-BYU Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech and BYU are both coming into this matchup after losing by double digits in their last game. Both teams will be looking to come out firing on all cylinders in order to get back on track this weekend. Texas Tech has the high-powering offense that they need to put BYU on their heels which would make it hard for them to amass a comeback. The Cougars have struggled offensively throughout the season averaging just 25 points per game which has them coming into this matchup a lot less to be desired going up against the Red Raiders.

Both Texas Tech and BYU have less-than-average defenses and will be letting up points in bunches in this matchup which means this game could possibly come down to the final possession. In the end, expect the Texas Tech Red Raiders offense to be too much for the BYU Cougars to go toe to toe with throughout the game as they put up a ton of offense leaving these Cougars in the dust and covering the spread to get back into the win column.

Final Texas Tech-BYU Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -2.5 (-122)