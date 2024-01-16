It is a Top-25 Big 12 battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a Top-25 Big 12 battle as Texas Tech faces Houston. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Texas Tech comes into the game into the game sitting at 14-2 and they are 3-0 in conference play. They come into the game winners of nine straight and have beaten Texas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State in conference play this year. Last time out, they faced Kansas State, and it was a close game. Kansas State had an 11-point lead at the half, but Texas Tech would work away at it. They would tie the game with just 1:36 left, and again with 30 seconds left. On that basket with 30 seconds left, Joe Toussaint was fouled and hit the free throw to give Texas Tech the 60-59 win.

Meanwhile, Houston is also 14-2, but they are just 1-2 in conference play so far. After opening with a dominating win over West Virginia, they have struggled. First, it was a four-point loss to Iowa State in which the two great defenses held each other at bay. Houston could not figure out scoring though and fell 57-53. Then, last time out, they fell by one to TCU. In that game, TCU hit a shot with six seconds left to win 68-67.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Houston Odds

Texas Tech: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +480

Houston: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -690

Over: 129.5 (-115)

Under: 129.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Texas Tech comes in ranked 30th in adjusted efficiency rankings according to KenPom. They are 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 42nd in defensive efficiency. The Red Raiders are 40th in points per game, while also sitting 56th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Pop Isaacs leads the way on offense this year. He is averaging 16.3 points per game while being solid from three. He has shot 30.8 percent from three this year and leads the team in three-pointers made with 36. Chase McMillian leads the team in three-pointers, with a 41.6 percent shooting rate from three and 9.1 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Joe Toussaint has been solid this year as well. He has 14.1 points per game while shooting 45 percent this year.

On the boards, Texas Tech is 150th in rebounds per game this year and ranks outside the top 100 in both offensive and defensive rebounds. Warren Washington leads the way here. He comes into the game with 7.7 rebounds per game, while also scoring 10.0 points per game. Second on the team is Darrion Williams, who has 6.9 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 9.7 points per game.

On defense, Texas Tech is 24th in the nation in points against, while limiting team shot attempts. Opponents shoot just 58.1 shots per game, which is 167th in the nation. Williams and Issacs have a lot to do with this. Both of them are averaging over a steal per game. Further, tempo is a big part of this. Texas Tech is 277th in tempo this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread

Houston is ranked first in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are ranked 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Houston is 124th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 172nd in effective field goal percentage. LJ Cryer leads the way on offense this year. He is scoring 15.6 points per game this year while shooting 40.7 percent. He is helped out by Jamal Shead. He is averaging 10.1 points per game this year, while also having 5.9 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Emanuel Sharp. He had 13.4 points per game this year, with 40.7 percent shooting this year.

Houston is 17th in the NCAA in rebounds per game this year. They are third in the nation in offensive rebounding this year, but 162nd in defensive rebounding this year. This is led by J'Wan Roberts this year, with 7.2 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ja'Vier Francis comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come in with over four rebounds per game this year.

Houston is number one in the nation in points against per game. They are first in opponent field goal percentage this year while sitting 11th in blocks and third in steals. Jamal Shead comes in with 2.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Emanuel Sharp has 1.6 steals per game, while four other guys have more than a steal per game this year.

Final Texas Tech-Houston Prediction & Pick

Houston has had some major struggles as of late. They struggled against some solid defensive teams, and will not be facing another one. They have also struggled in the rebounding battle, something that needs to change in this one. Texas Tech is not good at rebounding and this should be an area they can take advantage of. Houston rebounds in this game, taking the win.

Final Texas Tech-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston -10.5 (-120)