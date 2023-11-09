With a Big 12 battle on Saturday, we continue with our college football odds series with our Texas Tech-Kansas prediction and pick.

Last week felt like a long time coming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. For the first time since the 2018 season, they were able to beat the TCU Horned Frogs. Surprisingly, they entered the game as 2.5-point favorites and ended up covering to win the game by seven. They allowed TCU to gain the lead with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter. However, that was short-lived as the Red Raiders went on a 15-0 run and never looked back. Now, they hit the road to Lawrence, Kansas to try and upset the #16 Kansas Jayhawks.

With a 4-2 record in the Big 12, the Kansas Jayhawks are looking to go on a run to potentially squeak into the conference championship. The latest game fueling their impressive season came on the road in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming into the game as 2.5-point underdogs, the Jayhawks led from wire to wire. Wide receiver Lawrence Arnold stole the show on his dagger 80-yard receiving touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Once known as strictly a basketball school, over the past two seasons now, Kansas has made a name for itself in college football and will aim to continue to do so in week 11.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Kansas Odds

Texas Tech: +3.5 (-110)

Kansas: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-105)

Under: 62.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas Week 11

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread

Ever since starting quarterback Tyler Shough's season ended due to a broken left fibula, backup Behren Morton has been really impressive as his replacement. In the four games Morton has started, he has led the team to a 3-1 record and has been doing it through his arm and his legs. Efficiency has been the name of his game in these four starts. He has yet to throw for a completion percentage under 63.6%, and has posted a 7:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Additionally, Morton has rushed for a rushing touchdown in each of his last three games. The leadership this sophomore quarterback has shown alongside running back Tahj Brooks has been remarkable and the primary reason they are averaging 36.0 points per game across this stretch.

The two-man defensive back tandem of Malik Dunlap and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been the highlight of this Texas Tech defense. With three each, both are top five in the Big 12 in interceptions. In addition to these six total interceptions, these two have combined for 75 tackles, five pass deflections, and one pick-six. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has been streaky at times this season, and if that continues, this secondary will almost certainly make him pay.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

While quarterback Jason Bean and Jalon Daniels are the most well-known players on this team, the run game the Jayhawks have had this season has led them to all of these victories. Kansas holds two rushers in the top ten in the Big 12 for total rushing yards and ranks 19th in the nation in rushing yards per game with 198.1. Led by Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr., the Jayhawks have one of the best one-two punches in the country. With 17 rushing touchdowns combined between the two of them, there are not many run defenses that can stop them. Going up against a Red Raiders defense allowing 140.6 yards on the ground per game points to these two having a field day on Saturday.

Although the Kansas Jayhawks defense has not been particularly remarkable this season, the contrast in turnovers between them and their opponents is what is leading them to wins. Kansas has a turnover ratio difference of +3 this season. Neither quarterback has thrown for more than four interceptions, and they have lost only five fumbles. Ball security will be the difference in this game and the Jayhawks are head and shoulders above the Red Raiders in this department.

Final Texas Tech-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Seeing the line set at only 3.5 points is a little surprising, considering the difference in these teams' seasons up to this point. Kansas comes into this game being the underdog in four of their last five games, but as their record indicates, this status has not fazed them in the slightest. While all signs point to the home favorite, Kansas, I will be rolling with the Red Raiders in this one. The play of Morton has turned this program around this season, and although the Kansas run game has been incredibly impressive, look for Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks to steal the show. Give me the Texas Tech Red Raiders with the points in this Big 12 showdown.

Final Texas Tech-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders +3.5 (-110)