We're ready to bring you another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big 12 Conference for a huge meeting between two ranked powers. The No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12) will take on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) for their first meeting of the season. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Texas Tech-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are currently in sole possession of first place in the Big 12, with their only conference loss coming against No. 5 Houston just two games ago. Prior to that loss, the Red Raiders won nine consecutive games and bounced back in their following game with an 85-78 win over No. 20 BYU. They'll hit the road facing their third-consecutive ranked opponent.

The Oklahoma Sooners are currently tied for seventh place in the Big 12 with their average 3-3 conference record. After a red-hot start to the season, the Sooners have stumbled a bit, dropping three of their last five games. Still, they play on of the conference's toughest schedules and the road will only get tougher from here. They're hoping to make a statement on their home floor against their rivals.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Oklahoma Odds

Texas Tech: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Oklahoma: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Local Coverage

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is currently leading the Big 12 based on their grit and inspired play on the defensive end of the floor. Forward Warren Washington has been a massive presence for them in the paint and standing at an even seven feet tall, they're often exploiting mismatches through him in the post. They've been known to start slow as a team on offense, but their defense often keeps them close through the early storm as they pick up their scoring by the second half. It was a similar story in their last game against No. 20 BYU when they dropped to an early double-digit deficit, but the Red Raiders managed to out-rebound and defend when it mattered most to get the win.

Texas Tech could be catching this Oklahoma team at the perfect time with the way they've struggled over their last five games. They're also coming into this game following a home loss, so this Texas Tech team could really suck the energy out of the building if they're able to get off to a faster start. They've had their troubles on the road this season so this game will a be huge test in their journey moving forward.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma had a great opportunity to build some momentum and grab their third-straight win when they hosted Texas, but they failed to mount any sort of offense in the closing stages of a close game and ultimately got blown out 60-75. With Texas leading 55-54 with 11 minutes to go in the game, the Sooners scored just six points in the final stretch and completely went cold on offense. Otherwise, they had a pretty solid game defending the wing scorers of Texas and taking care of the ball with just eight turnovers. However, they seriously struggled inside with rebounding the ball and gave up too many second-chance opportunities against their rivals. They'll need to clean up their play on the boards to have a chance in this one.

The Oklahoma Sooners are a very athletic team through all five positions and they can certainly score in a hurry, especially when playing in front of their home fans. They got off to a hot start in their last three games and it's boded well for them, but they'll need to be focused on sustaining that scoring and following their misses with rebounds. Javian McCollum is leading them with 14.6 PPG, but this team can find scoring through all their starters as each one contributes to a different area. Look for this to be a gut-check type of game as they try to avoid another consecutive loss.

Final Texas Tech-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

This game should come with a ton of intensity and with how the last game ended of the Sooner faithful, they'll be itching for a win at home against another one of their Big 12 rivals. Texas Tech is the much better team defensively and they'll have their hands full defending the talented scorers of Oklahoma. However, Oklahoma hasn't looked like the version of themselves that started the season and they've been lacking hustle in the crucial moments of close games.

Ultimately, we like the grit and hustle of a team like Texas Tech to weather the initial storm in Norman and come out with a win. They've been the more consistent team and they've only gotten better as the season wears on. Let's take the Red Raiders with our final prediction.

Final Texas Tech-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +3.5 (-110)