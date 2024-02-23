The UCF Knights host the Texas Tech Raiders on Saturday afternoon, marking the second matchup between these teams in the last two weeks. The Red Raiders took the first matchup, winning 66-59. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Texas Tech has won three of their last four games, helping them earn a No.23 ranking in the AP Poll. The Red Raiders bounced back after losing three consecutive games. Texas Tech is 5-5 over their last ten games but just 3-6-1 against the spread. Their poor records don't stop there, as they are boasting a 2-5 record on the road this season and an identical against-the-spread record. The Red Raiders must turn their road woes around, as they are away from home for three of four games. If their struggles continue, they could freefall down the tight Big 12 standings.
UCF's first year in the Big 12 hasn't been going well. They've lost six of their last seven games and four of seven against the spread. UCF will end up near the bottom of the Big 12 standings, but encouraging wins over Oklahoma and Texas will be a good step in the right direction.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-UCF Odds
Texas Tech: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -108
UCF: -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -111
Over: 137.5 (-115)
Under: 137.5 (-105)
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. UCF
Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win
Texas Tech won't have much resistance from the UCF offense. UCF ranks 237th in the country with 71.9 points per game. Their points per game aren't a good indicator of their offensive inefficiencies. The Knights are 321st in field goal percentage, shooting 41.6% from the floor. The Knights win games by firing a high volume of shots, but when they aren't falling, we see a game like these teams' previous matchup when UCF scored just 59 points.
Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCF played the Red Raiders well when these two teams faced off on February 10th. Texas Tech entered as 8-point favorites but only won 66-59. UCF's 53rd-ranked defense was a factor, holding the Red Raiders to 66 points. UCF will need to win games with their defense, as their offense is one of the worst among the power conference schools.
Final Texas Tech-UCF Prediction & Pick
UCF covered the spread against Texas Tech in their initial matchup this season. Despite that result, the Red Raiders being a 1.5-point underdog against UCF in this matchup is disrespectful. Texas Tech is still competing for a favorable seed in the Big 12 conference, and they will not want to lose this game against a lowly UCF team. UCF would have been a good bet if Texas Tech had once again been over a six-point favorite, but we haven't seen enough from UCF to justify taking them as favorites. This line may be an overadjustment to the result on February 10th, which makes Texas Tech a great play.
Both these teams rely on defense, and we haven't seen much out of either offense. Their first matchup ended with a 66-59 score, which would have hit the under on this total by 12 points. It's safe to assume that these teams will find it hard to reach this total again, which makes the under a good bet. It isn't often we see both lines in the same game as mispriced, but the value is excellent on both.
Final Texas Tech-UCF Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +1.5 (-120) and Under 137.5 (-115)