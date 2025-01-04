ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Utah prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech-Utah.

Texas Tech and Utah don't ordinarily meet, but now that Utah is a member of the Big 12, this will be a regular conference matchup. Right now, this is a game between two teams which are licking their wounds from Big 12 losses. Texas Tech lost to UCF by a handful of points, but the Red Raiders trailed by double digits before making a late rally to create a closer final margin of defeat on their own home floor. Texas Tech's defense cratered as UCF was able to score consistently. That is not the Texas Tech standard, and it is definitely not how coach Grant McCasland approaches the game, having coached so many great defensive teams in his career at North Texas before moving up the food chain to Lubbock and the Big 12. It was shocking to see Texas Tech offer so little defensive resistance to an opponent, UCF, which is not likely to make the NCAA Tournament. It would be one thing if Texas Tech's defense got exposed by Kansas or BYU. Seeing UCF dismantle Tech's defense in Lubbock had to be extremely concerning for McCasland as the leader of the Red Raider program.

Utah lost to Baylor by 25 points. One could say that Baylor is a good team, but Baylor had actually struggled for a considerable portion of its nonconference season. Losing to Baylor is one thing, and that's certainly not embarrassing. However, getting run out of the building by 25 is different. Utah was not competitive. It allowed an early 11-0 run to Baylor and was always second-best in that game by a wide margin. The Utes were not ready to play, and that has to be a source of frustration for head coach Craig Smith, who is trying to get Utah back to the NCAA Tournament but is struggling in the attempt.

Both head coaches have ample reason to be mad entering this game. Which team is going to play mad and act as though the current state of affairs in its locker room is unacceptable? That's what makes this particular college basketball game on Saturday so interesting.

Here are the Texas Tech-Utah College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Utah Odds

Texas Tech: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Utah: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Utah

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is going to play better defense than it did against UCF. When you then consider the point that Utah managed to score just 56 points against Baylor, it becomes that much more realistic to expect that Texas Tech will be able to apply the clamps on defense and get back to the expected standard of performance under head coach Grant McCasland. Utah is a manageable opponent for Tech, and with the spread being relatively small at 3.5 points, Tech can easily clear this particular bar, which is not set that high.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Utes no-showed against Baylor. If they show up and are ready to play, they can take advantage of a struggling Texas Tech defense and get healthy here at home.

Final Texas Tech-Utah Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Texas Tech, but maybe wait 10-15 minutes into the game to make a live bet. Neither team is playing well, so you might not want to trust either team until you see some live action on Saturday.

Final Texas Tech-Utah Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -3.5