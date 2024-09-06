ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-Washington State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech-Washington State.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Washington State Cougars played two of the most entertaining games in Week 1 of the college football season. Remarkably, both Tech and Wazzu played games in which at least 100 combined points were scored. Tech beat Abilene Christian of the FCS by one point, 52-51. The Red Raiders won in overtime, and Abilene Christian's failed conversion try after a touchdown was the difference. Washington State scored 70 points in a 40-point win over Portland State. Washington State watched quarterback Cam Ward transfer to the Miami Hurricanes and perform well in his season opener at Florida this past weekend. WSU needed a good replacement at quarterback. John Mateer could fit the bill. Mateer guided Washington State to a 70-point outburst. He looked thoroughly comfortable on the field, a great sign for head coach Jake Dickert, who is trying to lead Washington State to bigger and better things after the death of the Pac-12 and the scattering of its teams nationwide.

One week after Texas Tech played in a 103-point game and Washington State played in a 100-point game, it will be highly intriguing to see if one of the two defenses on these teams can step up and be counted. If Week 1 had a lot of rough edges, Week 2 needs to smooth out those places so that the Red Raiders from Lubbock and the Cougars from Pullman can both have 2024 seasons worthy of their talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are the Texas Tech-Washington State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-Washington State Odds

Texas Tech: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +105

Washington State: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 65.5 (-114)

Under: 65.5 (-106)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Washington State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Raiders will look at Washington State's defense — which gave up 30 points to Portland State — and gain confidence in what they are doing. Texas Tech will size up Wazzu's defense and arrive at the conclusion that the Red Raiders will be able to score pretty much anytime they have the ball. If Washington State gave up 30 to Portland State — an FCS team — just wait until Wazzu has to face a Big 12 offense with a Big 12 quarterback. The Cougars could get smoked for at least 50 points if not more. Washington State would have a very difficult time winning a video-game-style shootout such as that one (if, of course, it ever happened).

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

John Mateer was an under-the-radar quarterback in the offseason. Now, there's absolutely nothing under-the-radar about the man. After he dazzled and helped WSU score 70 against Portland State, Mateer has become a primary focus of Texas Tech's defensive game plan. Given that Mateer had very big shoes to fill in the person of Cam Ward, WSU's 2023 quarterback, the composure with which Mateer played in his 2024 opener was noticeable. If this is the version of Mateer which will show up against Texas Tech, Washington State is going to win and cover.

Final Texas Tech-Washington State Prediction & Pick

We love John Mateer getting to throw against a leaky Texas Tech defense. Take Washington State.

Final Texas Tech-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -1.5