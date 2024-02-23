Kansas and Texas will face off for the first time this season, a year after Texas swept the season series with two convincing wins. The Longhorns won both games last season by a combined 36 points. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Texas-Kansas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Texas escaped with a 62-56 win over Kansas State on Monday night, two days after a blowout defeat to Houston. Texas has fallen to ninth in the Big 12 thanks to losing four of their last seven games. They are led by Dylan Disu and Max Abmas, averaging 17.1 and 16.9 points, respectively. Abmas is also the team's leading distributor, tallying 4.4 assists per game. Dillon Mitchell is the team's force in the front court, leading the group with 8.5 rebounds.
Kansas looked like one of the best teams in the country before their recent stretch. The Jayhawks had a 15-2 record and were challengers to Houston for first in the Big 12. However, the Jayhawks have lost four of their last nine and now sit two games behind Houston. Despite the struggles, all their losses have come on the road. Kansas is 13-0 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and has a good chance of finishing undefeated. After this matchup, Kansas has to play BYU and Kansas State before closing their home schedule.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Texas-Kansas Odds
Texas: +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +250
Kansas: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -315
Over: 144.5 (-105)
Under: 144.5 (-115)
How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas
Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win
Texas may not do enough to win this game, but their defense can put them in a position to cover the spread. The Longhorns rank 78th in the country, allowing just 67.9 points per game. A big issue for Kansas' against the spread record is that they can't pull away with games. The Longhorns are just 3-4 as favorites against the spread over their last ten games. They've also lost two of those games outright, but it is worth noting that those were on the road.
Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Longhorns aren't the only team that rely on their defense to get wins. Kansas has the 68th-ranked defense in the country, ten spots better than the Longhorns. They allow 67.6 points per game and are the ninth-best team at limiting field goal percentage. Opponents are shooting just 39.6% from the floor against Kansas this season.
The Jayhawks' defense seems to reach an entirely different level at home, explaining why they are undefeated at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas has allowed just 64.2 points per game at home this season, limiting opponents to 38.8% from the floor.
Final Texas-Kansas Prediction & Pick
Neither of these teams have been performing well lately. Kansas is 5-5 against the spread over their last ten games and just 6-4 overall. Texas has been even worse, sporting a 5-5 record with a 4-6 mark against the spread. Despite losing 66% of their games this season over the last ten games, Kansas hold on to third in the Big 12 and a No.9 rank in the AP Poll.
Both teams are succeeding on the backs of their defense, which is reflected in the recent over/under results. The under has hit in three of the past five games for both teams. Both games last season also saw the total go under, both times by over ten points. Expect this game to be another tough, physical matchup in the Big 12, which should help the total go under 144.
Final Texas-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Under 144.5 (-115)