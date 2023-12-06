It is a top-15 matchup as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Marquette prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It is a top-15 matchup as Texas faces Marquette. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Marquette prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Texas enters the game ranked 12th in the nation and 6-1 on the year. They opened their season going 4-0 until they faced UCONN. In that game, UCONN dominated. After the game was 0-0 at the tip, UCONN never trailed or was even tied by Texas, winning 81-71. Since then Texas has won two straight and dominated in both games.

Marquette enters the game at 6-2 on their ear but has lost to some quality teams. They opened the season 5-0, including a win over top-ranked Kansas in there. They would then face Purdue. Purdue held the lead most of the game, but Marquette would make it a one-point game with under a minute late. Still, they could not complete the comeback and fell 78-75. The last time out was not as close. They would fall to Wisconsin on the road 75-64.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Maquette Odds

Texas: +8.5 (-114)

Marquette: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Marquette

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

Texas comes in ranked 27th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 22nd on offense and sit 46th on defense. Texas has been solid on offense this year. They sit 17th in the nation in shooting percentage, while ranking 25th in field goals made per game, and 25th in effective field goals percentage. they are not a major three-point shooting team. Texas is 68th in the nation in three-point percentage, but 23th in two-point percentage.

Max Abmas leads the way for the offense this year. He is averaging 16.7 points per game on the season, which leads the team. He is shooting fairly well, at 44.8 percent from the floor. He has also been solid from three, hitting 41.2 percent of his three-point shots. Abmas also is a good facilitator, sitting at four assists per game.

The team leader in assists is Tyrese Hunter, who is averaging 4.1 assists this year. He is also scoring 12 points per game. Meanwhile, the best shooter on the team has been Kadin Shedrick. He comes into the game with 14.2 points per game this year, while also having 5.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 70.7 percent this year, while also hitting 50 percent of his threes.

On the defensive side of things, Texas is solid against the three, ranking seventh in the nation in three-pointers allowed per game. They are also 18th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Still, they are not the best-sounding team. They have a 74.9 percent defensive rebounding percentage, which is 118th in the nation. Leading the way there is Dillon Mithcell, who has 8.9 rebounds per game this year.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread

Marquette comes in ranked eighth in overall efficiency according to KenPom. They are 16th on offense while sitting eighth on defense this year. Marquette shoots well, sitting 43rd in the nation in field goal percentage, while sitting 34th in points per game this year. They are one of the best two-point shooting teams in college basketball. They have a 60.6 percent shooting rate inside the arc this year.

Marquette has been led by Kam Jones. He is scoring 16.4 percent points per game this year while shooting great. He comes in shooting 51.6 percent this year while hitting 42.2 percent from three. Meanwhile, Tyler Kolek has also been great this year. Not only does he average 13.5 points per game, but he also has 5.3 assists per game, which leads the team. Kolek is also showing 51.9 percent this year. Oso Ighodaro is also shooting well. He is shooting 65.1 percent this year while scoring 12.6 points per game.

Ighodaro is also the leader in rebounds per game, but that is at just 6.4 per game. Rebounding this year has been an issue for Marquette. They are 257th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year, while sitting 248th in defensive rebounding rate on the year.

Final Texas-Marquette Prediction & Pick

It is former Texas coach Shaka Smart now coaching for Marquette. This is two slower-tempo teams, and Texas does shoot well. That is going to make it a problem for Marquette to cover the spread in this one. Further, Marquette is not great on the boards, and Texas will be able to get second-chance points. Marquette also does not have enough three-point shooting to pull away in this one. They should get the win, but they will not cover.

Final Texas-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Texas +8.5 (-114)