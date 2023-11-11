Texas faces TCU. Our college football odds series includes our Texas TCU prediction, odds, and pick for Week 11.

The Texas Longhorns don't look like a College Football Playoff team, but they're still very much in the hunt for a final four spot. They have only one loss, and since Oklahoma has lost twice in the past few weeks, the Longhorns are the Big 12's only remaining hope to make college football's postseason party. Texas will need some help. Washington and Florida State will need to lose. However, there's a pretty decent chance Washington will fall since it might have to play Oregon again in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Stranger things have happened. As long as Texas can win out and get into the clubhouse with a 12-1 record and a win on the road at Alabama — which is looking more impressive, not less, these days — the Longhorns will receive strong consideration for a playoff berth. The Longhorns take their playoff push to Fort Worth for an old-time Southwest Conference-flavored Big 12 battle against TCU.

The Horned Frogs have fallen hard since their magical 2022 season. It is certainly a disappointment for the players and coaches, but in many ways, this felt like a distinct possibility. After one year in which everything goes right with a roster whose best and most important players are no longer on the team, it stands to reason that the laws of averages will boomerang back in the other direction and serve up a heaping helping of harsh reality. That is exactly what has happened with the Frogs, who are battling for bowl eligibility and will have to beat either Texas or Oklahoma to have a chance.

Here are the Texas-TCU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-TCU Odds

Texas Longhorns: -12.5 (-110)

TCU Horned Frogs: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

How To Watch Texas vs TCU

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: ABC

Why Texas Could Cover the Spread

TCU is out of steam and out of ideas. The Horned Frogs did everything right in 2022 and can't do a whole lot right in 2023. Coach Sonny Dykes was brilliant last season, but he had Max Duggan and a bunch of extremely talented skill players in his lineup. He had a lot to work with. This season, he doesn't have his star quarterback, and he doesn't have elite options on defense, either. The season-opening loss to Colorado was an ominous indicator of what was to come for TCU this season. No one was consistent enough to create winning football, and there were major flaws on both sides of the ball. There were way too many holes on this roster, and Dykes did not plug them up in the offseason. He will have to be a lot better in the upcoming transfer portal to put TCU back on track in 2024. Texas has far better players than TCU and should be able to win this game by a couple of touchdowns if not more.

Why TCU Could Cover the Spread

The Horned Frogs know they are playing for a bowl bid here. If they don't beat Texas, they will very likely miss a bowl game, given that their season finale later in November is at Oklahoma. This is their chance to put themselves in position to go bowling. It has been a frustrating season for TCU, but the Frogs know they can save their season with a win here. They will go all-out against Texas, and since the Longhorns don't have Quinn Ewers in the saddle at quarterback, it's not the same Texas offense we saw earlier in the season. TCU can cover the spread and, more than that, win outright.

Final Texas-TCU Prediction & Pick

Texas is the far better team, but Texas did not look convincing versus Kansas State last week. TCU is a mess but will play to salvage its season. Stay away from this one.

