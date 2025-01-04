ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas-Texas A&M.

If this game had been played 15 years ago, it would have been a Big 12 game. Then Texas A&M left for the SEC. Texas stayed in the Big 12. Now, however, with Texas in the SEC, this is a conference game and is a spicy part of the big Saturday schedule in college basketball. These two bitter rivals won't match the fury and ferocity of what happened on the football field in late November, but they will still create a tidal wave of energy in what should be a highly compelling basketball game between two teams which are currently heading for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

You know the story by now about the SEC in men's basketball this season. The SEC is dominating the NET, the various other metrics, the nonconference win-loss ledger sheet, everything one could possibly hope to own. The SEC could get 75 percent of its 16 teams — 12 — into March Madness this year. That's not an unreasonable possibility. It's likely, genuinely more probable than not, that the SEC will get a double-digit number of teams into the field of 68. At least 10 teams figure to make the Big Dance from the SEC this season. It would rate as a genuine shock if only nine teams got in at this point, since so many SEC squads have done good work and boosted their rankings in nonconference play. The vast majority of SEC games are going to be great wins for any winner, and won't carry the baggage of a bad loss for any losing team. The teams which won't make the NCAA Tournament from the SEC will be the teams which get absolutely shredded in conference play. Teams which finish close to .500 should be fine, which explains why the SEC is likely to get at least 10 teams in. It will be hard for half the league to completely crumble. You're likely to see some degree of balance in the standings, which is why 10 or more teams should make it. Texas and Texas A&M are part of that story, which adds to the luster of this contest.

Here are the Texas-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Texas A&M Odds

Texas: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs Texas A&M

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Longhorns are getting 6.5 points in a rivalry game which figures to go down to the wire and the final 30 to 45 seconds. A&M might be the better team, but this is for bragging rights and personal respect. Texas is going to fight tooth and nail for this game. As long as it's a 2- or 3-point game in the final 15 seconds, Texas covers even if it loses the game. That's a cushion bettors can trust and view as good value.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

A&M is a significantly better team than Texas. A&M has beaten some teams Texas has not, such as Ohio State, Creighton and Purdue away from home. The Aggies are battle-tested, and they have won big games as opposed to merely coming close. They have been playing well of late and have earned the benefit of the doubt.

Final Texas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Texas, but we advise that you watch some of this game before making a live in-game bet.

Final Texas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas +6.5