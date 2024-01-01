Texas and Washington played each other in the Alamo Bowl last year. This year, they will rematch each other, but this time in the Sugar Bowl.

This season, the Sugar Bowl is one of the most anticipated versions of the bowl game in history. Texas is set to take on Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, and we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the Allstate Sugar Bowl?

The Allstate Sugar Bowl is at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff between Texas and Washington will be at 8:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 1.

How to watch Texas vs. Washington

A number of ESPN channels will be broadcasting the Sugar Bowl, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS. You can also watch the game with a live stream from fuboTV.

Date: Monday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome — New Orleans, Louisiana

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Texas -4.5 | O/U 62.5

Allstate Sugar Bowl storylines

Washington beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl last season. Now, the two will rematch with even higher stakes. Washington has been impressive under Kalen DeBoer. After finishing 4-8 in 2021, Washington brought on DeBoer to coach the team, and they went 11-2 last year before going undefeated so far this season.

The Huskies won their games in dominant fashion to start the season this year, but each of their last nine games have been decided by 10 or fewer points. While some will say that shows the Huskies are vulnerable, it can also be argued that Washington knows how to win close games when not everything goes right, and that is sure to be the case during a College Football Playoff game.

Washington goes into the Sugar Bowl with a great offense. Led by Michael Penix Jr., Washington scores 37.7 points per game. The quarterback has already thrown for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, which is why he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Penix Jr. has tons of talent around him. Rome Odunza, Ja'lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillian form arguably the best receiving room in college football, and Dillon Johnson has 1,113 yards on the ground this season. Texas looks a lot different than the team the Huskies beat last year, though.

Texas is 12-1, and they even have a win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Their only loss of the season came at the hands of Oklahoma. Quinn Ewars is the team's quarterback. The former top recruit has 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air this season despite missing two games because of injury. Ewers was recently in the news when his backup, Arch Manning, was the quarterback getting all of the attention from the media prior to the team's Sugar Bowl appearance. Ewers is a great quarterback in his own right, and he is sure to be motivated by the incident.

Unfortunately, the Longhorns will be without Jonathon Brooks. The team's leading rusher is out for the season with an ACL injury. The team does still have Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell playing receiver, though. Texas might have the only receiver unit that can match Washington's talent at the position group.

The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Alabama and Michigan play in the other College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

Sugar Bowl history

The Sugar Bowl is the second oldest bowl game. It has been running annually since 1935. The Sugar Bowl was at Tulane Stadium from 1935-74, and it has been at the Caesars Superdome ever since with 2006 being the exception. That year, because of Hurricane Katrina, the Sugar Bowl was played at the Georgia Dome.

Allstate Insurance has sponsored the game since 2007. Prior to that, ASF&G and Nokia have sponsored the game.

Texas will be making their fifth appearance in the Sugar Bowl. They are 2-2 in the Sugar Bowl, and this is also Texas' first College Football Playoff appearance. Washington has never played in the Sugar Bowl before, and they only have one prior College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance. They lost in the 2017 Peach Bowl.