The TGL continues Monday night with the two creators of the league in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy going head to head! Below we will continue our TGL odds series with a Jupiter Links GC-Boston Common Golf prediction and pick.

We are officially on week four of the TGL season. Tiger Woods and the rest of Jupiter Golf Club have already played a match. Unfortunately, Tiger's team was blown out in a loss. McIlroy's Boston Common Golf has yet to compete, though. With these two teams being the two creators, you can expect a very fun matchup.

TGL lays out the holes ahead of time so the viewers know what to expect. Keep on an eye on holes 10 and 13 as that is when Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will go head-to-head as part of the singles matches that happen on the final six holes.

TGL Teams

Jupiter Links GC: Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim – Max Homa sitting out

Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley – Hideki Matsuyama sitting out

Here are the TGL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

TGL Odds

Jupiter Links GC: +175

Boston Common Golf: -225

How to Watch TGL

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN and ESPN app

Why Jupiter Links GC will win the match

Jupiter already has a week under their belt, and that will come in handy. When it comes to knowing the simulator, the surface, the environment, the greens, and everything in the arena, Jupiter Links GC has the head start. Now, they were crushed in their first match, but that is not something I would expect to happen again. Jupiter is to good of a team to lose like that Monday night. Still, having already played a game is going to be an asset for Jupiter Links GC.

Max Homa is sitting out this week, but his replacement is Tom Kim. Kim is one of the best up and coming golfers on the PGA Tour. The 22-year-old played well at the Sony Open in Hawaii, but he did miss the cut at the American Express. However, he was able to shoot six-under par at the American Express, it just was not good enough. However, any time you can shoot six-under par, you can reasonably expect to make a cut. I would not say Kim is playing bad by any means. He will have to carry this team, though. His iron play and driving distance have been great on the PGA Tour, and that is exactly what Jupiter Links GC needs Monday night.

Why Boston Common Golf will win the match

Rory McIlroy will tee it up for the first time Monday night. He has not been just sitting at home, though. McIlroy was playing in Dubai on the DP World Tour where he was playing pretty well. He has been crushing the ball off the tee, but that is nothing new. What he has done really well on the DP World Tour is hit his irons and save himself out of the sand. Sand comes into a play a lot more than we think in the TGL sim, so that is going to be important. With McIlroy on the team, he can easily lead Boston Common Golf to a win.

Adam Scott is a bit older, but he played well at the Sentry. Scott tied for 15th, and Scott was great with his approach shots, and his putting was not bad, as well. As for Keegan Bradley, he has made all three cuts this season on tour, and has not finished lower than 15th. Bradley has been able to gain a lot of strokes, and his driver and putter have been decent. The point of this being Rory McIlroy seems to have better company than Tiger Woods. This team is fit to win, and they should be able to play well Monday night.

Final TGL prediction and pick

It is easy to fall in love with Tiger Woods. However, it is time to admit that he does not the same Tiger anymore. Kevin Kisner is also struggling big time. I do not think Tom Kim is enough to lift Jupiter Links GC to a win here. I will take Boston Common Golf to beat Jupiter Links GC.

Final TGL prediction and pick: Boston Common Golf (-225)