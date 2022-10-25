Anthony Edwards was on the shortest of shortlists heading into this season for players expected to make a major leap into superstardom. But through his first four games, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has had a mixed bag of performances thus far, and his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns knows it.

Antman has a pair of 30-point games where he’s looked spectacular. He’s also had a couple of stinkers where he’s gone a combined 7-for-32 from the field, shooting less than 25 percent from the field. His last two games in particular showcased the fluctuations, as he poured in 30 and 11 in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night with a +22 to lead all starters. Then the following night, he scored just nine points on 3-for-15 shooting for a team-worst -14 in a tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

KAT was asked about Anthony Edwards’ night and day back-to-back display, and the Timberwolves big man was blunt in being accountable as his mentor and in also calling out his unhealthy eating habits:

“Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,” said Karl-Anthony Towns after their loss to the Spurs. “Diet and everything. So that’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny when he’s up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that shi. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.”

Anthony Edwards famously flexed his postgame Popeye’s meal during his rookie year. And while he’s already made the commitment to start eating healthier, KAT clearly thinks it’s not enough just yet.