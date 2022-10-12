The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a clear decision on the fate of Draymond Green. With that decision still in limbo, at least one veteran voice believe that was a mistake on their part.

Longtime NBA vet Raja Bell was brutally honest during his Real Ones podcast with former Warriors beat reporter Logan Murdock about how the GSW brass should have handled things – that is, with decisive and swift action.

For Green, he believes the Warriors should have instantly slapped him with a 10-15 game suspension right off the bat.

“I’m gonna come down on Draymond, ‘Draymond you know you fucked up. You know you messed up. And so you’re suspended for 10-15 [games]. That’s the price of doing business.'”

According to Bell, an immediate punishment from the Warriors would’ve sent the proper message to Jordan Poole that they take the altercation seriously and they prioritize him as a piece moving forward with his extension looming.

“‘Jordan Poole, check this out; we sat him down, okay? We know you’re the future, we want this to work out. You gotta understand that we might have a window. His ass is suspended immediately. Effective immediately. For 15 games.’

And so you’ve done something that doesn’t leave everyone happy, but makes everyone feel like you’ve done something for them and I think that’s the sign of a good negotiation.”

Raja Bell has been in his fair share of altercations, which isn’t surprising given his role as a career-long defensive pest against some of the NBA’s best stars back in the aughts. He once got a flagrant for smacking Kobe Bryant right in the middle of a game. The man has been in those types of situations himself and feels that the Warriors lacked the urgency in favor of getting a temperature on the situation before acting.