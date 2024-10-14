After former President Donald Trump slammed the Sebastian Stan-led movie The Apprentice, the director, Ali Abbasi, responded.

It all started when the former president took to his Truth Social X, formerly Twitter, account. He slammed the “fake and classless movie” about him. He revealed his hopes for it to “bomb” at the box office. His wish may have true as it made just $1,580,000 in its opening weekend).

“It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

“My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!” he continued.

Director Abbasi took to X to share a screenshot of Trump's review. He opened the door for a conversation, should Trump be willing to have it.

“Thanks for getting back to us [Donald Trump],” his response began. “I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day [with] a lot of press for [The Apprentice] but I might be able to give you a call tomorrow.”

What is the Donald Trump movie The Apprentice?

The Apprentice is a new movie based on the early rise of Trump as a real estate businessman. It depicts his ascension beyond the shadow of his father, Fred Trump, and his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn.

After premiering at the 2024 Cannes International Film Festival, The Apprentice found distribution. Briarcliff Entertainment acquired the rights to distribute the movie, releasing it on October 11, 2024.

Sebastian Stan, known for playing Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), starred as Trump in the movie. Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova portrayed Roy Cohn and Ivana Trump, respectively.

Ali Abbasi directed The Apprentice and is best known for directing Shelley and Holy Spider. The writer, Gabriel Sherman, who Trump called a “lowlife and talentless hack,” previously wrote a biography about Fox News Channel's president, Roger Ailes.

Despite generally positive reviews—it holds a 78% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes—The Apprentice has not been a box office hit. During its opening weekend, it grossed under $1.6 million domestically.

That was less than other new releases like Terrifier 3 ($18.3 million), Piece by Piece ($3.8 million), and My Hero Academia: You're Next ($3 million).

It did make more than two other new releases, Average Joe ($1.1 million) and We Live in Time ($225,911). However, the latter had its limited release last weekend, only playing in five theaters. It averaged $45,182 per theater, easily the highest of the weekend.

The Apprentice is in theaters.