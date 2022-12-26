The Association Episode 3 Review: Funniest moments, easter eggs, & more

By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

The holidays are here and The Association is making the most of the occasion. Mr. Moby and the gang are taking the spirit of the festive season and putting a special twist on it. But even with the holidays on full blast, there appear to be some issues bubbling onto the surface. Learn more from The Association episode 3 review and all the funniest moments from this ClutchPoints animated series.

The Association episode 3 review

In The Association episode 3, we see Mr. Moby start his search for someone who can ably play Santa Claus. While the Head of Human Resources is trying to finish his assignment, LeBron James is crying over a photo of Kyrie Irving while Russell Westbrook is looking at him with disdain from a distance.

First off on Moby’s interview list is Russ himself, who remarks that he’s the best present-passer, even noting that he passes presents to people who don’t like him. The scene cuts back to Westbrook giving a box of coal to James, an act that goes back to rumors about their branch planning to trade Russ away last season.

Next up is James Harden and how Moby notes that even though he looks like Santa Claus, it doesn’t necessarily mean he can be him. This prompts Moby to ask him about his experience with chimneys. Harden then remembers that he always had a hard time going down them because of his weight. After Harden is Giannis Antentokoumpo and the challenge of supplying a freaky amount of holiday spirit for the occasion. The Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star responds with his usual set of dad jokes, and how he patched things up with Joel Embiid after the most recent ladder incident in Philadelphia.

After going through the previous interviewees, Moby ends up with two of the best European employees in the Association – Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Both of these stars say they can be the best Santas, which leads to a flashback of Doncic giving Zion Williamson a Wemby sweater, alluding to French phenom, Victor Wembanyama. After the European pair, Draymond Green arrives as Moby notes that he should have been there three hours earlier. Green then remembers throwing a snowball at Jordan Poole, making him late for the interview.

Last, but not the least, LeBron James makes his case by explaining what he felt when Bronny was born. James then says that his son can be the next Santa Claus this year, which clearly alludes to the young star’s upcoming NBA debut.

The Association episode 3 funniest moments and easter eggs

6. The drama between Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers

Early in The Association episode 3, we see Russ question LeBron’s honesty regarding the rumors that their branch wants to trade the All-Star away. This is a direct allusion to Westbrook’s troubles last season, which lead to several rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers were trying to trade him to another team. Like in this ClutchPoints animated series, there were a lot of people questioning whether LeBron James had a hand in these rumors or not.

5. James Harden’s weight issues

In the latest installment of The Association, we see Harden have a hard time going down the chimney because of his body. This alludes to criticism thrown at the Philadelphia 76ers’ star for gaining weight at certain points of his career, which led to fans making fun of his physique.

4. Giannis’ dad jokes for Christmas

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the media darling for quite some time now because of how he has thrown a lot of dad jokes when being interviewed. In episode 3, we see the Bucks’ All-Star in a Santa suit showing off his jokes, which reflects how he makes them in real life. As a bonus, we see him give a shoutout to an incident in Philadelphia when he lost his cool after a court employee tried to set up a ladder while the Greek Freak was trying to shoot some free throws.

3. The NBA’s best European stars

Halfway through the episode, we see Mr. Moby interviewing Doncic and Jokic. The two are regarded as the NBA’s best European players and are game-changers for their respective squads. As a bonus, we see Doncic allude to Wembanyama’s incredible hype by giving Williamson a sweater with his nickname on it.

2. Draymond Green’s punch

When Mr. Moby asked by Green was late to his Santa interview, we see him remember how a snowball landed on Jordan Poole’s face. This is a callback to the time Green punched the young star during a practice session with the Golden State Warriors before the season even began. Like what happened in the real-life incident, Poole was knocked out by the snowball thrown to his face.

1. Bronny’s impending Association debut

Right before the end of the episode, we see LeBron James make his case for Bronny to be the next Santa Claus. Even as the Los Angeles Lakers’ star is explaining what he felt when his son was born, Bronny’s impending debut in the NBA can be seen in this scene.

With the NBA about to enter the new year, there’ll be more to expect from The Association. Expect Mr. Moby and the whole crew to come back soon in a new installment of this ClutchPoints animated series in 2023.