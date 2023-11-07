The Bear star Jeremy Allen White recalled a meeting he took with Marvel where they told him 'F**k you' after he was skeptical of the project.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White recently recalled an NSFW meeting with Marvel Studios.

“I played it the way I wanted to play it.”

In a new profile for GQ UK, White spoke about his meeting with Marvel. “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White recalled. “I think I played it all wrong.”

He continued by explaining his skepticism of the project. “Tell me about why should I do your movie,” The Bear star said. “They were like, ‘F**k you,'” he reveals, “And I was like, ‘Right on.'”

White then expressed his skepticism for actors wanting to join Marvel projects. “I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor's career has ended up in that place,” he told GQ UK in the past.

“They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies,” he now told the outlet.

While he didn't land a role in a big-budget Marvel movie, White doesn't regret it. “I played it the way I wanted to play it,” he laments.

And to be fair, White has an idea in mind for the projects he wants to do. He told GQ UK that he's more interested in the “$25 million drama that I think most actors want to make,” not the $200+ million blockbuster.

That's exactly what his upcoming A24 film, The Iron Claw, is. The biopic tells the story of the iconic professional wrestling Von Erich family. Zac Efron and Triangle of Sadness star Harris Dickinson also star in the film.

Jeremy Allen White's other notable project is The Bear, which recently got green-lit for a third season by Hulu. In the show, White plays a young chef who inherits the family sandwich shop in Chicago. Season 2 premiered earlier this summer.

The Iron Claw will be released on December 22.