The Best Marvel Midnight Suns Teams

By Diego Padilla · 8 min read

Marvel Midnight Suns is a brand new tactical RPG from Firaxis Games that features a big cast of renowned Marvel Heroes. The campaign of Marvel Midnight Suns has the heroes joining forces to put a stop to the evil forces of Lilith that want to take over the world. Each mission in the campaign allows you to bring three heroes which the player uses to strategize and win tactical battles. However, not just any hero can be brought as the three heroes in the team need to at least synergize properly to be able to complete the mission with ease. Because of that, we are here to tell you all about the different heroes that you could bring along on these missions as well as what other heroes work well with them.

All of the heroes in Marvel Midnight Suns can be classified into three categories. To start off, the heroes first have to be categorized.

DPS

First, there are the DPS heroes. These heroes are usually the ones dealing a lot of the damage for the team whether it be in the frontlines or from the back. Generally, these heroes will be the ones spending the Heroism that is built up by the team. The list of DPS heroes are as follows:

Blade – Blade is an offensive character that inflicts a heavy single target using his special Bleed debuff. Once an opponent is inflicted with the Bleed debuff, he can inflict hard hitting skills which capitalize on this debuff. This combination of a debuff and subsequent attacks lets him go through enemies quickly.

Ghost Rider – Ghost RIder is a hyper offensive hero in the game that has high damaging abilities. However, these abilities are used at the cost of his life. Because of this, he is quite the squishy hero and needs dedicated support to make sure he does not die.

Iron Man – Iron Man is a DPS hero that can deal a great amount of damage in an instant. Aside from that, he also has a unique ability to redraw cards that when used, also buffs his damage. However, these high damage cards come at the cost of needing a high amount of Heroism to activate as well as needing to be redrawn to get their full potential. Due to this, he needs a team that can generate a huge amount of Heroism for him to use during his turn.

Magik – Magik is an offensive character with a unique ability to reposition opponents. Because of this, she is especially useful for teammates that have knockback abilities. This unique ability also allows the player to make plays that can give them a tactical advantage on the battlefield. However, she has a lack of sustain options so she needs a dedicated support that can keep her alive.

Spider-Man – Spider-Man’s specialty as an offensive hero is being able to take care of multiple enemies in one go. This is done through his chain strikes and quick attacks that are in his cards. He is also the only hero which specializes in using environmental weapons. Aside from these, he enables his teammates big offensive attacks because of his high generation of Heroism. However, compared to the other offensive heroes, he lacks personal damage and instead is focused on using the environment to deal damage.

Tank

The second category is the Tank. Tank Heroes are the ones at the front of the team engaging with the enemy. Heroes in this category have a taunt skill that is common among them. The list of tank heroes are as follows:

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel is an offensive tank. As with all tank heroes, she has a taunt skill that can be used to draw the enemies’ attention. However, compared to other tank characters, she lacks the capability to sustain herself. Because of this, she needs a dedicated support hero to help her out on the field.

Captain America – Captain America is a balanced tank hero. His kit contains cards that can be used for both offense and defense. Aside from this, just like other tanks, he has a taunt that he could utilize to have opponents focus on him. His kit mostly focuses on his taunt as he is able to take a lot of damage as well as return the damage that he received.

Wolverine – Wolverine is another offensive tank in the roster. However, he has a lot of cards that help him with his vitality. These cards enable Wolverine to activate lifesteal or just straight up heal him. These lifesteal skills allow him to deal a lot of damage while also healing himself. Just like the other tank heroes, he has taunt skills which make the enemies focus on him. However, he lacks options to debuff his opponent so he needs a dedicated support that can debuff opponents for him.

Hulk – Hulk is a late arrival to the roster in the game. However, he is one of the more powerful tanks in the game as his kit has a stun skill alongside the typical taunt skills of a tank. Aside from this, he has a unique mechanic called rage. Rage builds up over time the more enemies hit him. When this is fully built up, he becomes unkillable and can dish out crazy amounts of damage. However, because he needs to get hit a lot, he needs a support that can give him a lot of heals.

Support

The final category are the support heroes. These heroes are focused on buffing and healing the team members. They are just as important as the other two since they are essentially the lifeline keeping the other heroes alive. The list of support heroes are as follows:

Doctor Strange – Doctor Strange may be one of the initial heroes that can be played but, this does not mean he is weak. Instead, he can be one of the best supports in the game due to the versatility of his kit. His skills buff allies’ damage, draw more skill cards, obtain restore items, and debuff opponents. Aside from that, he generates a large amount of Heroism making him extra valuable to the team that needs a lot of Heroism to activate skills.

Nico – Nico is a dedicated support healer that can give a huge amount of healing to allies. She is also able to buff her teammates’ damage output by a lot compared to other support heroes. Aside from the valuable support she provides, she can also deal a lot of damage herself.

Scarlet Witch – Compared to the other heroes in the roster, Scarlet Witch is a unique support hero that needs build up by using her skill repeatedly. This skill is called Hex Bolt and when used five times in a row, she will cast it five times on her sixth use. Aside from this unique ability, she also has cards which buff allies and makes them tankier.

Aside from these well known heroes in the roster, the game introduces The Hunter who the player plays as. Unlike the other heroes, he is able to fit in any of the roles. It is entirely up to the player to build the hunter as they see fit.

Now that all the heroes in the current roster are categorized, it is now time to assemble them into teams that can support each other as well as decimate the waves of enemies that the game will throw.

The Best Marvel Midnight Suns Teams

Team #1: Captain Marvel, Blade & Nico

This is the most efficient and powerful team that can be used early in the game when there aren’t many units to use. This team follows the role categories that were set earlier. In this team, Captain Marvel serves as the tank that takes on the brunt of the damage while Blade deals damage to opponents using his debuff. Nico is there to provide buffs and sustainability for the tank.

Team #2: Ghost Rider, Captain America & Nico

This team heavily relies on the damage output of Ghost Rider. In this team, Captain America serves as the tank to get the enemies attention off of Ghost Rider as he becomes more brittle with every attack. Because of this, Nico is an important support hero as she provides the team with the raw healing they need.

Team #3: Wolverine, Blade & Doctor Strange

This team is focused on dealing as much damage to as many enemies as possible. Wolverine serves as the tank for this team since this team lacks team-wide sustain. Instead, this one seeks to deal a lot of damage to as many opponents as possible using the Bleed debuffs of Blade. Doctor Strange buffs the damage being dealt which increases the amount of life stolen by Wolverine and the damage dealt by Blade’s Bleed debuff.

Team #4: Hulk, Doctor Strange & Nico

Unlike the previous teams, this one is more of a hyper carry team with two supports and an offensive tank that can deal a lot of damage. Hulk serves as the tank and because of his unique rage ability, needs a dedicated healer. Nico has a lot of healing skills that Hulk needs. Doctor Strange is there to serve as the 2nd support and buff the already sky high attack of Hulk.

Team #5: Wolverine, Spider-Man & Scarlet Witch

This team focuses on ending the battle as soon as possible. As such, this team deals a lot of damage in a short amount of time. Wolverine serves as the tank since this team lacks healing and Wolverine has a lot of sustain and damage in his skills. Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch synchronize well together since Spider-Man generates a lot of Heroism which Scarlet Witch uses to charge up her Hex quickly. With this, she can easily deal a lot of damage in a short amount of time. After dealing heavy damage with her Hex ability, Spider-Man can finish them off using his multiple chain attacks.

For more gaming guides and news, check out the gaming section of Clutchpoints.