The Green Bay Packers have not been very good this season. Much of that is because of the seeming disconnect between star QB Aaron Rodgers and his relatively inexperienced receiving corps. Some feel adding an ace wide receiver can rectify that situation. One potential target is current Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool. Here we’ll try to look at the best trade the Green Bay Packers can make for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

There is no doubt that the Packers are looking for wide receiver assistance as the NFL trade deadline approaches on November 1st. Green Bay currently totes a 3-4 record. Its season has also been an unqualified disaster after squandering a double-digit lead over the Commanders on Sunday. They also have a prime-time meeting with the 5-1 Bills looming Sunday night.

Through seven weeks, the Packers are the No. 9 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They sit behind the Rams (3-3) by half a game for the No. 7 spot. Yes, objectively speaking, maybe the situation isn’t as bad as it appears. However, Green Bay’s first seven games were supposed to be the easier part of the schedule. Four of the next five games will be against the Bills, Cowboys (5-2), Titans (4-2), and Eagles (6-0). Ouch.

There were a lot of questions about Green Bay’s wide receiver position heading into the season. That’s after they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and didn’t bring in anyone near his level.

Second-round selection Christian Watson and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs have shown sparks, but neither has earned Rodgers’ full trust. The reigning MVP appeared to get along well with veteran free agent addition Sammy Watkins before the latter went on the reserve list with a hamstring injury and is yet to return.

For the most part, Rodgers has relied on established targets like Robert Tonyan, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard. That has produced mixed results at best. Not surprisingly, multiple NFL general managers are expecting the Packers to be in the market before the deadline comes and goes.

Keep in mind that despite winning back-to-back NFL MVP honors, Rodgers just hasn’t played at that level this season. He has put up 1,597 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions through seven games. Given how he performed in 2020 and 2021 with Adams in the lineup, it is reasonable to conclude that Rodgers’ troubles are mostly due to the fact that he no longer has a top-tier receiver to lean on.

Looking at the current landscape of available receivers, the Steelers’ Chase Claypool may be the best the Packers can do. Pundits have speculated that Claypool might make sense as a potential target for the Packers because he was thought to be available during the preseason. We assume he will be available in the current market, though we also expect the Steelers won’t deal him for cheap.

Having said that, here is the best trade the Green Bay Packers can make for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Packers get Chase Claypool

Steelers get 2023 second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick

Rumors have circulated about the Steelers’ interest in dealing Claypool. It’s worth noting, however, that the team and Claypool himself have not said anything publicly about any potential deal.

Still, the writing seems to be on the wall. Claypool has 28 receptions for 266 yards and one score so far this season. We also know he isn’t going to be highlighted in this offense with guys like Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Friermuth. Having said that, Claypool has the physical tools to perform far better, assuming he enters a better situation.

Enter the Packers, whose offense has failed to get into any rhythm in 2022. Their inability to replace Adams has harmed them early in the season, contributing significantly to their 3-4 slate. It comes as no surprise that they are expected to be active in their pursuit of wide receiver assistance before the trade deadline. An in-season addition of Claypool’s caliber could improve their dismal passing game.

He has the skills to be a top receiver. However, he won’t be able to achieve his full potential in Pittsburgh’s system right now. That’s because they can’t decide if Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett provides them with a greater chance of winning.

If he lands in Green Bay, Claypool can be the Packers’ go-to receiver if they need a larger body with good hands. According to Pro Football Focus, he has only dropped one pass on 43 targets (28 receptions) all season. The 2020 second-round selection, selected 23 spots before the Packers selected QB Jordan Love, is averaging only four receptions and 38 yards per game this season, with one touchdown catch. He did, however, catch 121 receptions for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. There really is a ton of potential in adding Claypool. However, again, it won’t come cheap for the Packers.

Unless it comes with future draft assets that complement their core combo of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, it may not make sense for the Steelers to approve this type of deal right now. As a result, the Packers’ best offer will most likely involve two 2023 draft selections. This means shipping one in the second round and one in the fourth.

That does not appear to be an overpayment for someone possessing Claypool’s potential. It also appears that the Steelers would be uninterested in any genuine Packers player on their depth chart. This type of move benefits Rodgers & Co. in the short-to-medium term while also giving the Steelers several options to construct their future squad.

If this deal is on the table, both squads should pull the trigger.