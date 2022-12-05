By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

Coming in version 3.3 is a unique character who is one of the very few that can reduce enemy Anemo RES. Her name is Faruzan, and she is a 4-star bow-wielding Anemo user. Hailing from the Haravatat Darshan of the Akademiya, she is a genius professor who suddenly disappeared one day, though her legacy as an intellectual still resonates throughout the walls of the academy.

In this Faruzan guide, we will be discussing her abilities, best weapons, artifact sets, and ideal team compositions.

Faruzan Abilities Overview

Elemental Skill – Wind Realm of Nasamjnin

Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state.

While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan’s next fully charged shot will consume this state and will become a Hurricane Arrow that contains high-pressure currents. This arrow deals Anemo DMG based on the DMG of a fully charged Aimed Shot from “Normal Attack: Parthian Shot.”

Pressurized Collapse

The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo DMG and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact.

This skill is somewhat lackluster, but its low cooldown makes it great for generating a good amount of Anemo energy for the rest of the team. The vortex created by the Hurricane Arrow launches enemies towards the center of the explosion, albeit for a very short time, making it only useful for interrupting foes.

Elemental Burst – The Wind’s Secret Ways

Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that unleashes a Whirlwind Pulse and deals AoE Anemo DMG.

While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash 1 more Whirlwind Pulse.

Whirlwind Pulse

When the Whirlwind Pulse is unleashed, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Bale to nearby opponents, decreasing their Anemo RES.

The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Benefit to all nearby party members when it is unleashed, granting them an Anemo DMG Bonus.

This is Faruzan’s signature skill, and what makes her a vital support character for Anemo DPS teams, especially the Wanderer’s. It has a long cooldown and high energy cost, but it can easily be fixed with a good amount of Energy Recharge and by funneling energy into Faruzan.

The skill provides up to 42.75% bonus Anemo DMG to allies, while reducing enemy Anemo RES by 30%. The combination of the two effects is multiplicative (in a good way) for one’s damage output, which makes it essential for certain Anemo-centric teams.

Faruzan Guide: Best Weapons for Faruzan

Elegy for the End– A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

Like Venti, this weapon is Faruzan’s ideal weapon for supporting Anemo teams. While the EM buff doesn’t really help Pure Anemo DPS characters, the ATK buff is still very useful, and the weapon’s ER substat helps with Faruzan’s high Energy costs.

Sacrificial Bow – After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Sacrificial Bow and Favonius Warbow are both really good 4-star options for Faruzan, but the former has distinct advantages which make it a bit better than the latter. Sac Bow has a higher base ATK which helps with her third passive talent. The Warbow has the disadvantage of needing a decent amount of Crit Rate to proc its passive.

Finally and most importantly, due to the Wanderer’s lengthy field time, Faruzan can’t really make use of her low-CD skill to generate a lot of energy. This makes the skill reset from the Sac Bow incredibly useful for optimizing her rotations with the Wanderer.

Best Artifact Sets for Faruzan

Noblesse Oblige

2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Since we don’t have an artifact yet that reduces enemy Anemo RES, we’ll have to stick with the tried and tested. Noblesse Oblige’s 12-second buff duration coincides with her Burst’s 12-second duration, making it the perfect fit for her supportive capabilities.

The Exile

2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 2 Energy for all party members (excluding the wearer) every 2s for 6s. This effect cannot stack.

If your team still lacks the energy needed for their rotation, then this set is amazing for this. Having 6 extra energy per rotation for the rest of the team is something you can’t ignore, especially if otherwise it means an extra 4-8 seconds of delay for your standard rotation.

Best Team Compositions for Faruzan

Reverse Morgana Wanderer

There are many Anemo characters that Faruzan can buff, but the most obvious is the Wanderer, whose damage output scales really hard with her DMG Bonus buff and Anemo RES debuff. This team consists of Faruzan, the Wanderer, and a Freeze duo. The duo can be flexible, but Ganyu and Kokomi would be ideal, while a budget option would be Xingqiu and Rosaria.

Summary

Faruzan is a niche character that can still have her place in the meta, depending on the strength of the characters she is buffing. Despite that, it’s somewhat unusual to see Hoyoverse design a character with this much damage-amplifying power around the likes of Bennett and Kazuha. But that’s a good thing.