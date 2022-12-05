By Franz Christian Irorita · 6 min read

After Scaramouche has been booted out of the god-creating machine and parted ways with his Harbinger delusion, this now-unnamed Wanderer begins his journey anew with our Traveler. Finally coming in version 3.3 is the infamous Balladeer who appeared way back during the first year of the game. Now wielding his original Anemo Vision, the Wanderer restarts his journey from the ashes left behind by his vengeful past.

In this Wanderer Guide, we will be discussing his abilities, best weapons, artifact sets, and ideal team compositions.

Wanderer Abilities Overview

The Wanderer is a 5-star Catalyst-wielding Anemo character, specializing in dealing pure Anemo damage, while also being an excellent driver of Swirl reactions. His bonus Crit Rate ascension stat suggests a DPS-oriented play style and build.

Elemental Skill – Hanega: Song of the Wind

Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state.

Windfavored

The Wanderer cannot perform Plunging Attacks in this state. When he uses Normal and Charged Attacks, they will be converted into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai respectively; the DMG they deal and their AoE will be increased, and their DMG will be considered Normal and Charged Attack DMG respectively. Kuugo: Toufukai will not consume Stamina.

The Wanderer will hover persistently during this time. While this state is active, the Wanderer’s movements gain the following properties:

Persistently consumes Kuugoryoku Points to maintain this hovering state.

When sprinting, additional Kuugoryoku Points will be consumed for the Wanderer to accelerate mid-air. Holding sprint will cause persistent Kuugoryoku Point consumption to maintain speed.

Jumping expends extra Kuugoryoku Points to increase hovering height. Holding jump will cause persistent Kuugoryoku Point consumption to keep increasing hovering height.

This is where most of the Wanderer’s damage is coming from, while also being a neat ability for hovering over difficult terrain. To explain the skill in simple terms, the Wanderer can deal enhanced attacks after activation, and make him hover high up in the air for a certain period of time. Jumping, increasing the height of the hover, or staying mid-air for too long will deplete the special meter, which will end the hovering state.

Elemental Burst – Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays

Compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that grinds all troubles away, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG.

If the character is in the Windfavored state due to the skill “Hanega: Song of the Wind,” Windfavored state will end after casting.

Unlike his Elemental Skill, this ability is simple but can deal immense AoE DMG. Its high damage multipliers, low cooldown, and good energy cost, makes it the perfect round-up for the Wanderer’s overall kit.

Best Weapons for the Wanderer

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance – Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After hitting an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

This is the Wanderer’s tailor-made 5-star weapon, which provides him with a massive 48% bonus to his Normal Attack DMG, along with a nice increase to his Normal ATK Speed. What sets this weapon apart from the others is the huge Crit DMG substat, which synergizes perfectly with the Wanderer’s Crit Rate ascension stat.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds – Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

This weapon was always supposed to be good, but struggled to find a Catalyst DPS character who could optimally stay long enough in the field without switching out. Finally, a powerful character appears that does just exactly that.

Dodoco Tales – Refine 5 – Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 32% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 16% for 6s.

If you were active in the first appearance of the Midsummer Island event, then it’s very likely that you have a maxed-out Dodoco Tales. This weapon is arguably his best 4-star option, and if Hoyoverse is generous enough, we might get a rerun of this free weapon next summer.

Best Artifact Sets for the Wanderer

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character’s Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

This new artifact set is perfect for our Apache Helicopter (the Wanderer), which boosts his damage by an insane amount. When combined with his signature weapon, a total of 20% Attack SPD increase is something you really can’t ignore.

Retracing Bolide

2-Piece: Increases Shield Strength by 35%.

4-Piece: While protected by a shield, gain an additional 40% Normal and Charged Attack DMG.

If you’re feeling more of a hipster, or just prefer to use Zhongli in every single team imaginable, then this set might be fun for you. A long-lasting shield (e.g. Diona, Layla, Zhongli) always guarantees a massive DMG boost to the Wanderer’s attack, while also allowing you to face tank ANY content with a shield so thicc.

Best Team Compositions for the Wanderer

Reverse Morgana (Wanderer, Faruzan/Jean/Trav, Kokomi, Ganyu)

The infamous team that abuses the Freeze mechanic to deal a ton of Cryo, now uses the same concept to deal a ton of Anemo to a group of frozen targets. This team consists of the Wanderer as the main DPS, Kokomi as the Hydro applicator (and healer), and Ganyu as the Cryo applicator. The fourth slot is ideally a character that can reduce Anemo RES, like Faruzan, Jean (C4), or Traveler (C6). For budget teams, you can replace Kokomi with Xingqiu, and Ganyu with Rosaria (damage) or Diona (shield and healing).

Hydro Turret (Wanderer, Bennett, Yelan, Xingqiu)

There’s Yelan and Xingqiu: both OP characters who deal massive single-target DPS. There’s Bennett the God: to buff and heal the team, and there’s the Wanderer: to deal damage, apply Swirl, and drive the attacks. This comp is somewhat weird but has the potential to shred even the tankiest of bosses.

Summary

It’s as if Venti is merely a playful god who just wants to have fun since all the Anemo characters have their own quirks that make them incredibly enjoyable to play. This time didn’t disappoint either, since the Wanderer can float as he pleases while throwing bombs of air from the sky. Unless you’re tight on Primogems, pulling for the Wanderer will always be a net positive for anyone’s account.