Nilou was added to the game in Genshin Impact Version 3.1, and she now has her rerun in Version 3.6. Since then, her value has risen dramatically due to her amazing synergy with Dendro as a Bloom enabler. Check out this Nilou guide to get the most out of her if you do decide to roll for her in her rerun. Check out this guide for the best Talent, Weapon build, Artifact build as well as team composition for Nilou.

Within the far reaches of the bustling markets of Sumeru City, there exists a girl with dances so entrancing, that she would instantly be a star if she chooses to go international. It seems as though the Gods of Teyvat intentionally chose to bestow at least one talented dancer from every region, such as Eula from Mondstadt, Yun Jin from Liyue, Kamisato Ayaka from Inazuma, and this time, Nilou from Sumeru.

Nilou Abilities Overview

Nilou is a 5-star sword-wielding Hydro character, capable of dealing high amounts of reaction damage, either from Dendro reactions, or well-timed Vaporise reactions. She’s a bit trickier to build due to her abilities’ HP scaling, but in exchange, she’s enormously tanky and can take large hits without flinching.

Her Elemental Skill is the Dance of Haftkarsvar. For a set duration, Nilou enters a Pirouette state, which provides her with Hydro infusion for the next three attacks or skill activations. Choosing to end with a Normal Attack unleashes a watery moon that deals Hydro DMG to opponents it touches and grants Nilou the Lunar Prayer effect which Hydro infuses and converts Nilou’s Normal Attacks into Sword Dance techniques. Ending with a Skill activation will instead unleash a hurtling Water Wheel that deals AoE Hydro DMG and create a Tranquility aura that will follow your active character around and applies Hydro to opponents within its AoE.

Nilou’s Elemental Burst is Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring. When activated, Nilou creates a massive bloom of Hydro around her, dealing AoE damage based on her Max HP. After a short time, all enemies hit by her burst take another instance of Hydro damage.

You can read more about Nilou’s Skills, Talents, as well as her Constellations and Materials here.

Nilou Talent Leveling Guide

You should prioritize leveling her Elemental Skill, then her Elemental Burst. However, the crown jewel of her kit which is her ability to buff Bloom damage is not affected by Talent levels, hence leveling her Talents are not that important if she’s being used as a Bloom support.

Nilou Guide: Best Weapons for Nilou

Key of Khaj-Nisut

HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is one of the six new weapons that were added in Version 3.1. Like all limited 5-star characters, Nilou gets her very own, tailor-made weapon such as this. Maybe HoYoverse forgot about the concept of ‘diminishing returns’, but when Nilou’s innate stat provides HP, and this weapon’s stat also provides HP, then we have the problem of having too much HP and not much of other stats. Despite that, this sword is still considered as her best in slot, as many Signature Weapons are for their respective characters.

Freedom-Sworn

Increases DMG by 10%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” increases Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

Freedom-Sworn also has a level of synergy with Nilou’s kit, especially with her role as a Bloom facilitator.

Xiphos’ Moonlight

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gainin g 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Xiphos’ Moonlight can act as an easier choice if you don’t have the above 5-star weapons. Its performance is similar to Freedom-Sworn, but is easier to get given the fact that it is a 4-star weapon.

Other F2P Weapon Choices

You can also equip some of the following weapons on Nilou:

Toukabou Shigure

Iron Sting

Sacrificial Sword

Sapwood Blade

Favonius Sword

Best Artifacts for Nilou

Nilou’s kit heavily scales off of HP, and so she would make use of the HP Artifact Sets. This means you can easily have a usable Nilou by having equipping the following Artifacts on her:

2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith

2-Piece Vourukasha’s Glow

If you don’t have the bandwidth to farm for new artifacts, you can pair either of the two above with any of the following:

2-Piece Noblesse Oblige Only if there are no other Noblesse Oblige users in the party

2-Piece Nymph’s Dream or Heart of Depth Suggested choice if Nilou spends more time on-field.

2-Piece Gilded Dreams, Flower of Paradise Lost, Instructor, or Wanderer’s Troupe Only useful if Nilou is triggering the Bloom reaction



The following Artifact substats are recommended:

HP%

Flat HP

You can also consider the following substats

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

Best Team Compositions for Nilou

Nilou performs the best when she’s filling her intended spot in a party as a Bloom Enabler. Her Talent also supports the fact that she is meant to be in a party composed of solely Hydro and Dendro characters. Also, Bloom can deal damage to your party members, so a strong Healer is also needed when building a party for Nilou. All of these factors go into building a team for Nilou.

The most popular party composition for Nilou is including another Hydro and pairing them with 2 Dendro characters.

Nilou

Hydro character (Kokomi/Barbara/Yelan/Xingqiu) This is a good spot for a strong healer like Kokomi or Barbara, and this also allows for Nilou to have sole ownership of the Bloom reactions. Otherwise, Yelan and Xingqiu are good off-field Hydro choices.

Two Dendro characters (Nahida, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, Dendro MC, Collei) If a healer wasn’t chosen as the other filler Hydro character, Yaoyao can take that spot instead. Most of the other characters can be chosen depending on their availability and intended use. Nahida, Collei, and Dendro MC are all great off-field Dendro applicators, while Alhaitham focuses more on skilled inputs but great on-field performance.



There is also the choice to add two Hydro characters and one Dendro character to Nilou, to focus the Bloom ownership onto the sole Dendro character. This is great when playing with Alhaitham as the one Dendro character.

Summary

Nilou’s value in the game continues to increase with the continued addition of new Dendro characters. Since her release in Version 3.1 and now her rerun in Version 3.6, the pool of potential party members that Nilou has immense synergy with has widened, and more players are likely to have the pieces to form a viable Nilou team.