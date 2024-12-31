NFL quarterbacks buying expensive Christmas presents for their offensive linemen has become a staple of the holiday season, but in recent years the practice has become a veritable gift-measuring contest — and never more so than in 2024. It seems to be as much about giving as one-upping at this point, but what else would you expect from a notoriously competitive skill position player?

Anyway, there were a few standouts this year who deserve some recognition.

Joe Burrow has been at the top of his game on the field this season, particularly this past month, and apparently that carries over to off the field too. When some of Burrow's offensive linemen said they wanted guns for a Christmas present, Burrow shrewdly spun that downer of a request into a much more inspired gift of weaponry.

“Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool,” Burrow said to reporters, according to the Athletic. Truer words were never spoken, Joe Cool. His choice of legit Japanese Katana swords, each with their own individual backstory of a town or battle, for his linemen to choose from, sliced away all other QB competition in the category.

The only possibly cooler present bought by a QB this season was the custom bat mobile that Burrow purchased for himself. Apparently Joe Burrow is just the Oprah of the NFL.

Runner up for best gift has got to go to Brock Purdy, who hooked up his 10 offensive linemen with 10 Toyota trucks. The only caveat here is that there was clearly some sort of sponsorship deal involved with Toyota (and obviously free publicity), so it's tough to know how much Purdy actually spent on the gift out of his own pocket. But still, Purdy remains on his rookie contract — making less than a million dollars this season — and he and the offensive line have had a pretty rough 2024, so any gift here should be appreciated.

Rounding out the other best quarterback presents, Patrick Mahomes dished out Rolexes and cowboy boots to his men up front, while rookie Jayden Daniels gifted his blockers electric scooters (which would presumably need to be extra strength to support 300-plus pounds)!

Fellow rookie Bo Nix dished out smoker grills, while Jared Goff kept that theme going with coolers full of Waygu steaks.

Daniel Jones went full legend by giving out limited edition bottles of Clase Azul tequila to his former Giant teammates despite being cut midseason.

And Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley shrewdly went in together on personalized golf carts for the Eagles mighty offensive line.

All in all, it was an outrageously generous QB-gift-giving-to-offensive-linemen season in 2024. But the grass is always greener on the other sideline, so here's hoping quarterbacks keep the one-upmanship going in 2025!