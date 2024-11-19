ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Citadel looks for a major upset as they visit Clemson. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Citadel-Clemson prediction and pick.

The Citadel-Clemson Last Game – Matchup History

The Citadel comes into the game sitting at 5-6 on the year and finished 3-5 in the Southern Conference. While they have struggled this year, they have won three of their last four games. Last time out, The Citadel faced Wofford. The Citadel would win the game 30-17. Meanwhile, Clemson is 8-2 on the year with a 7-1 conference record. They opened the season with a loss but then would win six straight before falling to Louisville. Last time out, they would defeat Pitt 24-20.

Overall Series: The Citadel will be facing Clemson for the 40th time in team history. They have five wins over Clemson, with 33 losses and one tie. Clemson has won 18 straight games over The Citadel, including a 49-0 victory in 2020. The last time The Citadel beat Clemson was in 1931. They won that game 6-0.

Here are The Citadel-Clemson College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: The Citadel-Clemson Odds

The Citadel: +50.5 (-105)

Clemson: -50.5 (-115)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch The Citadel vs. Clemson

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Why The Citadel Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jonathan Bennett has led the way for The Citadel this year. He has completed 122 of 231 attempts for 1,636 yards and eight touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted seven times this year. He has also been sacked 18 times on the season. Still, Bennett leads the team in rushing this year. He has carried the ball 134 times this year for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

In the receiving game. Dervon Pesnell has led the way. He has 24 receptions for 443 yards and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Javonte Graves-Billips has been solid as well. He has brought in 29 receptions for 339 yards and three scores. Finally, Tyler Cherry has 16 catches this year for 303 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Copper Wallace has been solid behind Jonathan Bennett. Wallace has run the ball 85 times for 387 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Corey Ibrahim has run 98 times for 382 yards and a score. Finally, Garrison Johnson has run 52 times for 217 yards and six scores.

The Citadel ranks 44th in FCS in opponent yards per game this year. They are also 19th in FCS in opponent points per game this year, allowing just 20.55 points per game this year. Thomas Wyatt leads the way with 76 tackles this year while having 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Je'Mazin Roberts has two sacks and two forced fumbles this year. Finally, Dominick Poole has four pass breakups and three interceptions on the year.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cade Klubnik has led the way for Clemson this year. He has completed 222 of 350 passes this year for 2.563 yards. He has 26 touchdowns this year while throwing just four interceptions. Further, he has been sacked 16 times while running well. He has run the ball 78 times for 341 yards and five touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Antonio Williams has led the way. He has 53 receptions for 617 yards and eight scores on the year. Meanwhile, Bryant Wesco Jr. has been solid as well. He has 22 receptions for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Jake Briningstool has been great as well. He has 38 receptions for 403 yards and five scores. Rounding out the top receivers on the year is TJ Moore. Moore has 26 receptions for 428 yards and four touchdowns. In the running game, Phil Mafah has led the way. He has run 178 times for 998 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jay Haynes has 31 rushes for 151 yards and a score.

Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 22.8 points per game this year, good for 42nd in the nation. They are 42nd in the nation in opponent yards per game while sitting 37th against the run. They are also 61st against the pass this year. TJ Parker has been solid this year, with nine sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Avieon Terrell has a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions. Finally, Khalil Barnes and Ashton Hampton both have two interceptions on the year.

Final The Citadel-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson has covered the spread in five of ten games this year, but just once in their last four games. Still, this is a much larger spread than anything they have seen this year. Clemson has seen the Under hit in six of ten games this year, while the game has gone under in the last three games. Clemson is going to win this game with ease, but The Citadel does have a strong defense. Take the Under.

Final The Citadel-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Under 60.5 (-110)