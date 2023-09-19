The Crew Motorfest has over 600 vehicles available for fans to get behind the wheel of, including nearly 50 Hypercars. These cars go above and beyond, helping you reach top speeds faster than other types of cars with ease. So, now the question must be asked, what are the best Hypercars in The Crew Motorfest?

Top 5 Best Hypercars In The Crew Motorfest

Before we begin, we should mention these are all the cars available in the Hypercar section when you select it in filters. Currently, the game has close to 50 Hypercars. We ranked these cars based on BHP, Speed, Weight, and overall design. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

10. Pagani ZONDA F Primary Edition (2005) – Exclusive To The Crew 2

The Pagani design on this specific version of the car looks really nice. Many of the special edition cars in Motorfest seem a bit overdesigned, but the Primary Edition hits just the right way. And with a speed of 345 km/h, you can definitely move around fast with this bad boy. Unfortunately for some, this vehicle is a Crew 2 exclusive, meaning you had to unlock it in the previous game. Nevertheless, it remains the coolest looking Pagani in the game.

9. Porsche Carrera GT (2003) – $1,351,700

You can't have a top 10 car list without mentioning Porsche, and out of all the Hypercars, we love the Carrera GT the best. The design is sleek, simple, and appealing to the eye. The standard silver color makes it stand out from the other cars, though it looks good any way you paint it. Overall, the car isn't really the best in terms of performance on this list, but you have to consider the era it was made, compared to the ones near the top. The Carrera GT will still get you places, even if it isn't #1.

8. Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – $1,543,500

Starting off the list strong is the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. It's among the slower cars in this category, but dang does it look good. And don't be fooled by that last statement either. The Countach reaches speeds of up to 355 km/h, getting you across the shores of the island in no time. While all the Lamborghinis do this, the LPI 800-4 takes the cake with its classy design. Overall, this car ranks tenth among our list.

7. Ferrari Enzo Ferrari (2002) – $1,610,000

Going from one Luxury Sports car to the next, we have to mention the Enzo Ferrari. In terms of design, we love this car the best out of all hypercars. And with 350 km/h, you got plenty of speed to overtake your opponents on the track. The Enzo Ferrari also evokes a very pure, racecar design that seems simple and elegant. Overall, you can never go wrong by roaming the streets with a Ferrari.

6. McLaren F1 (1993) – #843,500

Outside of Formula One, McLaren makes some pretty sweet cars. The McLaren F1 embodies both a 90s vibe with a bit of a modern twist. At 1140 kg, she reaches speeds upwards and beyond 386 km/h, The 627 BHP does leave a bit to be desired, but it's more than enough to get you breaking records. All of the McLaren Hypercars are good, but the F1 stands out in terms of performance and design.

5. Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo (2005) – $854,000

Though not as popular as some of the other brands on this list, do not sleep on the Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo. Despite the BHP of 700, this car easily eclipses 400 km/h right off the bat. However, the only downside to this car is its design. The S7 doesn't look bad, but when compared to others on this list it really doesn't stand out. It seems like the car doesn't really have an identity of its own to really make it stand out.

4. Bugatti Veyron Barchetta (2015) – $1,989,400

All of the Bugatti hypercars are great. However, the Veyron Barchetta comes with a nice red and gold design that fits the car well. The car's main strength lies with its Power (1200 BHP) and it's speed (>410 km/h). This combination of speed and power make it one of the best cars to race with in the game. If you're looking to traverse through O'ahu in a fast, stylish Bugatti, we recommend the Veyron Barchetta.

3. Koenigsegg Gemera (2020) – $2,454,900

You might be sensing a bias for Koenigsegg, but we can't help but point out they have some of the best cars in the game. The Gemera is no exception, surpassing 400 km/h with a BHP of 1700. While we love the silver and yellow cover on the standard one in the shop, red, black, blue, and even white all work well with it's yellow interior. The Gemera is fast, sleek, and ready for action.

2. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ (2019) – $2,446,500

For pure driving aspect and getting the best out of your vehicle, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is without a doubt the best hypercar in the game. Firstly, the car has a beastly BHP of 1577, reaching speeds as fast as 440 km/h. While I don't think it has the best design, the performance of the car alone puts it in the upper echelon of vehicles in the whole game. So if you're a big Bugatti lover, keep your eye out for this one.

1. Koenigsegg Agera R (2012) – $983,500

Although it shares the same speed as the Bugatti, the Agera R is our favorite Hypercar in The Crew Motorfest for two reasons. One, it's much more affordable, costing almost 1,500,000 less. Secondly, while it isn't as powerful as the Chiron Super Sport in terms of BHP, a base horsepower of 1140 is more than enough to have your opponents eating your dust. Overall, this is our favorite hypercar in The Crew Motorfest.

And that concludes this list of Top Best Hypercars in The Crew Motorfest. Whether you want to dabble in these cars or not are your choice. Meanwhile, you can focus on saving money and spending your legend points to earn rewards faster.

The Crew Motorfest is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it a 8.5/10.

