The Crew Motorfest features over 600 cars on launch, including over 20 Rally cars for you to test drive and take to the road. But which Rally cars are the best in The Crew Motorfest? Which one gives you the best value for your buck, but also looks cool enough to show off to your friends? Join us as we take a look at the Top 10 Best Rally Cars In The Crew Motorfest.

The Top 10 Best Rally Cars In The Crew Motorfest

There are 25 Rally Cars in The Crew Motorfest. When on the Shop Menu, press square (or X on Xbox) to open up the filters menu. From here, select Vehicle Category, and scroll down until you see Rally. These are the cars we considered for this Top 10 List. The criteria we used to judge these cars included weight, speed, BHP, and overall design.

However, do note that all vehicles can be upgraded, increasing their stats all around. We recommend test driving with each vehicle before making your decision.

10. Mini Cooper S (2010 Rally Edition)

Performance Rating – 465/660

Country of Origin – England

Unlock Cost – $184,100

Pros: Small size makes it easy to maneuver and avoid collision. Additionally, the light weight of 1189 kg makes this car very useful when driving uphill. Overall, a solid car considering its price.

Cons: Not the most powerful or speediest (172 BHP, 225 km/h)

9. Citroen C3 Racing

Performance Rating – 474/660

Country of Origin – France

Unlock Cost – $279,300

Pros: Light weight and low BHP make it very smooth to drive. The car turns beautifully and makes for a great starter vehicle for Rally Cars.

Cons: For experienced players, this car doesn't offer much in terms of speed of BHP. Although the car reaches top speeds relatively quickly, the top speeds are nothing to write home about.

8. Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 2002

Performance Rating – 461/660

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $233,800

Pros: Solid horsepower makes this car very smooth to drive. Additionally, the 1540kg should help when racing downhill and gaining extra speed.

Cons: Generally no major cons. However, the car doesn't reach the fastest speeds.

7. Ford Focus RS RX Glow Motorsport Ed. (2016)

Performance Rating – 518/660

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – The Crew 2 Exclusive

Pros: Nice modern aesthetic with good design and colors. 4WD makes the car so easy to control that you practically don't even feel like you're rally racing. Overall, a solid entry.

Cons: Only available for The Crew 2 Players, which makes it hard to recommend. Nevertheless, a solid vehicle.

6. Chevrolet Camaro SS (2010 Rally Edition)

Performance Rating – 431/660

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $219,800

Pros: Big weight and fast speed (250 km/h) make this bad boy a monster on downhills.

Cons: However, this vehicle might not be the easiest to make turns with.

5. Lotus Exige (2013 Rally Edition)

Performance Rating – 459/660

Country of Origin – England

Unlock Cost – $254,100

Pros: Extremely fast speed and sleek design for a modern Rally Car. The light weight makes it great for downhill turns.

Cons: 4.0s Acceleration isn't the worst, but considering you need to turn constantly, you might have difficulty actually reaching that top speed. Overall, just a tad too slow.

4. Dodge Charger SRT-8

Performance Rating – 416/660

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $228,200

Pros: 281 km/h speed. Overall wonderful vehicle for those who've begun to master Rally Racing.

Cons: Like the Lotus, a 4.7s Acceleration Speed makes it difficult for the vehicle to constantly reach top speed. Additionally, the heavy weight makes it a burden for uphill battles.

2. Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392

Performance Rating – 421/660

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $226,100

Pros: With 470 BHP this car reaches speeds of close to 300 km/h. Overall, a better version than the SRT-8.

Cons: However, like the SRT-8, the vehicle has a 4.6 acceleration speed. Not as bas as the SRT-8, and cheaper too, but nonetheless bothersome.

1. Porsche 911 GT3 RS RD Limited Edition

Performance Rating – 488/660

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $480,200

Pros: Can reach speeds beyond 310 km/h when upgraded. Additionally, 1420 kg makes it solid for both uphill and downhill racing. Lastly, a 3.3s acceleration makes it a bit easier to reach those top speeds.

Cons: Generally no cons. However, the vehicle is a bit sensitive to turning, but you get used to it.

And that concludes this list of Top 10 Best Rally Cars in The Crew Motorfest. However, if you're still thinking about which cars you'd like to pick up, just save up your money and wisely spend your legend points until you've decided on what cars you want.

Lastly, The Crew Motorfest is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). ClutchPoints received a PS5 copy of the game for review, giving it an 8.5/10.

