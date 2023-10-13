The Daily Show is coming back with new host, some old and some new.

On October 12, The Daily Show announced its guest host lineup for the next couple of months. Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman are coming back for their second week. Jones will be hosting the week of Nov. 6 and Silverman, Nov. 13.

Jones hosted the first week the show came back after Trevor Noah's departure. She reportedly was on the shortlist, but studio execs were told that she might not want the job on a full-time basis.

Chelsea Handler might also take a turn at the desk. Handler reportedly lobbied for the job, most famously on The Tonight Show.

Another name that was on the shortlist was The Daily Show alumni Hasan Minhaj. That is until it was reported that he exaggerated supposedly true stories from his life.

The other contender was Roy Wood Jr. His name is no longer in the running because he just left the show.

Current Daily Show correspondents Michael Kosta, Dulcé Sloan and Ronny Chieng also hosted. Desus Nice of the Desus & Mero's show, Charlamagne tha God and comedian, as well as former TDS and Late Night Show with Seth Myers writer, Michelle Wolf have also hosted.

According to Deadline's sources, Comedy Central wants to see the guests hosts behind the desk – some of them more than once – before they officially announce Trevor Noah's successor.

However, the studio is not ruling out the possibility of hiring two or three people to co-host the show.

Trevor Noah announced his departure on Sept. 29, 2022. He replaced the iconic Jon Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years, winning 18 Primetime Emmys. Noah was the host for seven years and one day, winning one Emmy.