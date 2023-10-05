Does anyone want to stay a while? Roy Wood Jr. is out as The Daily Show struggles to find a successor to former host Trevor Noah.

A longtime contributor to Comedy Central's Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr., will not join the program when it returns to production.

This calls for another headache for the executives, who haven't been able to land a successor to Trevor Noah.

“I can't come up with Plan B while still working with Plan A,” Wood Jr. told NPR. It's about the fact that he didn't want to continue as a correspondent while finding someone for the top role of host.

He added, “The job of correspondent…it's not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run.”

The comedian doesn't want to continue as a correspondent, especially since he hasn't been offered the job as a permanent host. He doesn't know if he's even under consideration.

However, at this point, even if offered the role of host, he's not definitely going to take it. “If you're offered the chance to host The Daily Show at any point in your life…you have to stop for a second and consider that,” he said.

Regarding his departure and issues around his decision, “Roy Wood Jr. is a comedic genius and beloved teammate. His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News. We thank him for his time with us and can't wait to see what he does next,” a spokesperson for The Daily Show said.

We'll see if Wood Jr. has a future at The Daily Show. For now, though, he seems to be looking forward to his next sure-to-be hilarious endeavor.