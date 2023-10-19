Celebrating their tenth year of Jackbox Party Packs, the life of the party, whether online or offline, returns! Here's everything you need to know about Jackbox Party Pack 10, including its release date, gameplay, party game names and descriptions, and other details.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 Release Date: October 19, 2023

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 is coming out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. Just like the ten other games before it, the game was developed and published by Jackbox Games.

Gameplay

Just like previous Jackbox Party games, Jackbox Party Pack 10 is a collection of party games that can be played remotely or in person – you only need one copy of the game and controllers or smartphones for everyone else. When starting a game, players may join either by using a controller or by scanning a QR code specific to that game lobby using their smartphone. For some games, there is only a limited number of main players who may join, with the rest of the people joining the game as part of the audience who can still interact with the game via voting.

List of Games in Jackbox Party Pack 10

RECOMMENDED Jackbox Party Pack 8 Release Date: When is Jackbox 8 coming out? EC Ong · 2 years ago

Jackbox Party Pack 10 will have five original titles:

Fixy Text – Writing for 3 to 8 players (15 minutes playtime): Fixy Text will send players into a shared text box as they all simultaneously type in the text for a reply to a message from someone. However, players cannot use backspace or delete, so anything you type in will stay in the text box forever! Vote for your favorite words and parts of the text, and those who garner the most votes will win! Tee KO 2 – Drawing for 3 to 8 players (20 minutes playtime): Tee KO returns! Players will have to let the wildest, most creative ideas they have and unleash them all on the canvas! With new clothing options like hoodies and tank tops, players will have more fashion throw downs than ever before! Dodo Re Mi – Musical for 1 to 9 players (5 minutes playtime): Players will play as singing birds that are in danger of getting eaten by a carnivorous plant! To prevent that, the bird will have to sing the right notes and play songs that will satisfy the plant. Fail and get digested by a hungry flower. Time Jinx – Trivia for 1 to 8 players (20 minutes playtime): An immersive trivia game that will allow players to travel through time to find the right answers! Players will have to travel to certain years when important events take place, and the farther off they are from the actual year that the event took place, the more points they get! The player with the lowest score wins! But thankfully, there are ways to lower your score even if your guesses are always off the mark: Blending into random parties from different decades Navigating your way through a time loop Saving a real historical figure from their evil imposter Identifying locations in an alternate timeline Fixing the absurd butterfly effect you’ve caused! Hypnotorious – Social Deception game for 4-8 players (20 minutes playtime): Players are attending a hypnotist's show, with each player ending up taking on a new, unique identity that ranges from carrot to Frankenstein. They will then be asked questions and are expected to answer as their characters would. Who would play their roles the best, and who would be the best at guessing what their friends have become?

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.