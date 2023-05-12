Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Around a year ago, the hobby was shaken to its core when the hunt for LeBron James’ Triple Logoman NBA card from Panini’s Flawless set went into overdrive. After several cases purchased by Drake worth thousands of dollars, the One of One card featuring James’ Logoman patches from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers was finally found. Later on, it fetched $2.4 million dollars in an auction by Goldin that brought more eyes to the hobby. Now, Panini is about to release the latest Flawless set, igniting the Logoman race once again.

Releasing in about a week, the 2021-22 Flawless set from Panini will turn up the heat, especially with the arrival of its new Logoman NBA cards. But before the release of hobby boxes, the card company has made available the First Of The Line product of this set, promising a better chance to hit the valued pieces of memorabilia for collectors. Some of those that should capture the interest of card collectors everywhere are the Flawless 10th Anniversary, NBA 75th Team, and Flawless Picks, all of which feature a piece of diamond encased within the card.

While these offerings are all great and awesome, the true catch from this NBA card set from Panini is the Logoman. Along with all the epic pieces of memorabilia from Flawless are One of One Logoman patch cards from the best players of today and the past. These include dual patch cards that showcase the best of the league, something that will be greatly valued once they hit the market.

And speaking of Logoman cards, Panini has given collectors and investors alike a good glimpse into how they are made. As seen from the card company’s video, these One of One bangers contain actual patches from the jerseys these NBA stars wore. Once the cards have been made, they are then encased securely in glass cases and inserted randomly in Flawless boxes. Even Luka Doncic held his own Logoman right before the Dallas Mavericks’ star signed it.

As it stands, a single case of Flawless from Panini is estimated to cost around $11,880. Expect that price to go up, especially if these Logoman cards aren’t found yet. What’s certain is that these unique pieces of memorabilia will fetch a pretty high price in the market and set the hobby on fire in the coming months.