Hans Zimmer’s haunting score for Dune: Part Two will not contend for any Academy Awards this season, and the reason stems from a loophole in the Academy's eligibility rules. Released in March 2024, the sequel to 2021’s Dune continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, yet its powerful musical backdrop, crafted by the renowned composer, cannot compete in the best original score category due to its reliance on pre-existing themes, per Variety.

The Academy’s rules dictate that scores for sequels and franchises must not incorporate more than 20% of themes from previous entries. Since Zimmer's composition for Dune: Part Two heavily draws from his score for the original Dune, it exceeds this limit, thus disqualifying it from the prestigious award. The rule aims to promote originality in scoring while ensuring that new entries in long-running franchises do not simply recycle music from earlier films.

Zimmer's musical contributions have long resonated within the cinematic landscape, and this setback marks a significant moment in his illustrious career. Despite this disqualification, the composer remains eligible for accolades from other esteemed organizations, including the Golden Globes, BAFTA, Critics' Choice, and even the Grammys. This situation raises questions about the balance between honoring a film's legacy and the pursuit of fresh, original scores.

Celebrating Musical Innovation Despite Setbacks

While Dune: Part Two may not vie for an Oscar, Zimmer’s remarks underscore his commitment to storytelling through music. He expressed pride in crafting a score that not only enhances the narrative but also evolves alongside the characters. “In the world of storytelling, our purpose is to serve the narrative and connect with the audience,” Zimmer stated, highlighting his intention to expand and develop themes from the first film. The score aims to mirror the book’s journey, crafting an emotional landscape that complements Paul Atreides’ (played by Timothée Chalamet) perilous adventure.

The film showcases a star-studded cast, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and Christopher Walken, all contributing to a richly woven tapestry of characters and conflicts. Their performances, combined with Zimmer's evocative score, create a cinematic experience that captivates audiences, even if it remains outside the realm of the Oscars.

Despite missing out on a potential Academy Award, Zimmer’s contributions to Dune: Part Two resonate far beyond the confines of award ceremonies. His innovative approach to music continues to redefine cinematic soundscapes, making a lasting impact on both film and its viewers. As Dune: Part Two streams on HBO Max, fans can still appreciate the depth and richness of Zimmer’s score, which undeniably elevates the film’s storytelling.