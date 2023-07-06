The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth Mines of Moria Raid is coming, thus the Ringbearer calls for aid from the Fellowship's Gimli, Gandalf, and Legolas.

Three new characters are headed their way to the Lord of the Rings gacha game Heroes of Middle-earth. Two of these characters, the famed elf archer Legolas and the brawling dwarf Gimli, will be playable soon, with the powerful grey Wizard Gandalf coming along later on. These three will be vital in players' attempts to conquer the upcoming Mines of Moria raid event.

With the addition of Gimli, Legolas, and Gandalf, players now have access to eight of the original nine members of the Fellowship in Heroes of Middle-earth. Forming squads with these three together will result in strong synergies and devastating Team Up Attacks that can make easy work out of the game's content.

In terms of gameplay, Legolas is an Attacker and can quickly eliminate foes, especially the opponents' most vulnerable. His attacks exploit weaknesses in the enemy lines, while also being evasive enough to dodge oncoming attacks, allowing him to be a glass cannon without having to worry about getting hit a lot.

Meanwhile, Gimli is a sturdy frontline Hero that can provoke enemies into attacking him. His passive also showcases how much Gimli cares about his friends and his own kind, as he retaliates against enemy attacks when they attack his weakened allies.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Finally, Gandalf the Grey will eventually join the cast of characters as a powerful support Hero that buffs allies and make them more powerful against foes. Gandalf can be unlocked later on by finishing the Mines of Moria Raid event, through the collection of keys obtained by completing in-game quests.

In preparation for the Mines of Moria raid premiering soon, players have the opportunity to expand their Fellowship to prepare for the Wizard's arrival, take on new challenges, and boost their squads beginning July 10.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a free-to-play gacha turn-based RPG available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.