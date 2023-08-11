New images from the next MCU film, The Marvels, have dropped and show off Brie Larson's return as Carol Danvers and Zawe Ashton's villain.

The first of the two images, which can be seen on Total Film's website, shows Carol Danvers in action. Larson is holding up a her wrist with a smolder look on her face.

A second image shows Ashton's Dar-Benn in action. Per Total Film, a Kree warrior and the main antagonist of The Marvels. “Dar-Benn represents a new era of the Kree Empire after a cataclysmic encounter with Captain Marvel in the past,” one of the film's executive producers, Mary Livanos, told Total Film. “So, from the ashes of the Kree Empire, Dar-Benn rose.”

This is the next MCU film and the 33rd total film in the franchise. It serves as a sequel to both Captain Marvel (2019) and Ms. Marvel. Larson returns as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and has to team up with Kamala Kham/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after the trio have their powers interlocked. Every time once uses their powers, they swap places.

Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the film.

Brie Larson was initially introduced into the MCU in the self-titled film — which was a prequel to all of the events in the franchise — and while not the biggest hit amongst critics, it grossed over $1 billion at the box office in 2019. She would reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.