The past few weeks have been quite hectic for Jon Rahm. He is just coming off an eighth-place finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong after going under 10. Now, he has to prepare for the battle set in Augusta National. More than that, he will also have to get his menu selections ready for the Champions Dinner. The current champion unveiled what they are preparing. It is safe to say that they will be served more than just cheeseburgers and milkshakes.
Jon Rahm's Champions Dinner at The Masters will be inspired by his home country. Many know that he is an alum of Arizona State but not a lot have the knowledge about him hailing from Barrika, Spain. This is why the LIV Golf legend will serve dishes that have Spanish roots.
The Masters' Champions Dinner will feature a first course of Ensalada de Txangguro or Basque Crab salad and potato. Their two options for the main course are a Chuleton a la Parrilla (Basque Ribeye, Tudela lettuce, and Piquillo peppers) and a Rodaballo al Pil-Pil (Turbot with Navarra White Asparagus). For dessert, Milhojas de Crema y Nata (Puff pastry cake with custard and Chantilly cream) will be served. Ibericos, Chistorra con Patata, Croqueta de Pollo, and Lentejas Estofadas will also be available.
Rahm gets real about The Masters' Champions Dinner menu
When asked about why this was his selection for The Masters, Rahm had a very heartfelt response, via ESPN.
“I wanted to put a little bit of my heritage and my family into this dinner, which is going to make it even more special. It should be quite special. And they're going to try a few things that they maybe haven't seen before that are really quite tasty,” he declared.
A lot of these great legends at Augusta National are going to have some of these dishes for the first time. This does not faze Rahm at all. He knows that they will have a good time at The Masters Champions Dinner. It will all start with his good food. As for his other aspirations, he has competition with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland among others.