An Office revival movie suggested by Bryan Cranston would interest Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

If a revival of The Office ever happens, it may not be as a series. Jenna Fischer recently spoke about the prospect, giving an intriguing update.

An Office film?

On the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast, Fischer and co-host Angela Kinsey spoke to Bryan Cranston. Their guest had a suggested a potential revival movie.

“Let's say that there's not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” the Breaking Bad star asked. “Something where we can see where these people are. These people in the entire cast that we're curious about. We wondered at the end: Where did they go? What did become of them?”

Fischer then said she'd be interested in doing a movie revival with one contingency. “I would trust it,” she said. “As long as Greg [Daniels] is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes.”

“I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun,” Kinsey added.

If this happens, it would bring The Office to a new medium after being a TV series in America and the UK.

The Office was a popular NBC sitcom from 2005 until 2013. It was an American adaptation of the BBC series of the same name that was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Fischer and Kinsey starred as Pam and Angela, respectively.

Since the show concluded in 2013, talks of a revival have dominated pop culture. This comes after several shows have revived after years away from the limelight.

Jenna Fischer is known for her role in The Office. She has also starred in Blades of Glory, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and the recent Mean Girls reboot.