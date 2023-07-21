If you're not a diehard golf fan you may not recognize the name at the top of the leaderboard after the second round of The Open Championship. Brian Harman, the 26th-ranked golfer in the world who doesn’t have a PGA Tour win since 2017, shot a six-under 65 on Friday, taking the clubhouse lead at 10-under for the tournament.

Harman was calm and collected discussing his round and what worked well for him.

“I’ve been hitting the ball really well. My putter has been warming up the last few weeks so I’ve just been waiting for it all to come together,” Harman said. “Just gotta stay in the moment. I’ve got a really good process going on. A really good routine. Just feeling that and not getting ahead of myself.

Harman shot a bogey-free second round at The Open Championship, carrying a comfortable lead into the weekend. As of this publishing, Harman is six strokes ahead of second place.

We've already seen captivating storylines across the first two days of The Open Championship. Local product Tommy Fleetwood was the leader after round one and Harman is more than a surprise to be in the lead heading into the weekend. The 36-year-old has never been ranked higher than 20th in the world rankings and finished tied for second at The Open last year, his highest finish at a major.

Brian Harman may need his best weekend of golf in order to keep his lead and win The Open Championship. His confidence can only carry him so far.