To this day, only one golfer from Spain has ever one The Open Championship. Jon Rahm is looking to end the drought for his country at the said major tournament this week, as he is among the favorites to take home the Claret Jug when it's all said and done at Royal Liverpool.

“To be the first one to win an Open since Seve for Spain would be quite special,” Rahm told reporters ahead of the 151st edition of the oldest golf tournament in the world.

Of course, Jon Rahm was referring to the three-time The Open winner and former golf star Seve Ballesteros, who won the Claret Jug a total of three times. Ballesteros, who died from brain tumor in 2011, won three of his five majors at The Open Championship in 1979, 1984, and 1988.

Rahm has two majors under his belt but still needs to win the PGA Championship and The Open Championship to complete a career slam. The closest Rahm has gotten to winning The Open Championship was in 2021 when he finished with a T-3 at Royal St. George. The following year, he had a T-34 at St. Andrews. So far in his career, Rahm is 5-for-6 at The Open Championship with two top 15s.

As for his current form, Rahm is coming off a missed cut at the Travelers Championship last June but is 14-for-16 this season with a total of four wins to go with nine top 10s and 11 top 25s. In his last major tournament, he went T-50 at the PGA Championship back in May.