Despite kicking off two major sci-fi franchises, Alien and Blade Runner, Ridley Scott did not direct the initial sequels. However, he does sound remorseful for not doing so.

Currently, Scott is promoting a different sequel he made, Gladiator 2. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Scott reflected on why he did not get to direct sequels to Alien and Blade Runner.

“I was slow out the starting gate,” Scott said. “I mean, I should have done the sequels to Alien and to Blade Runner. You change over the years.

“At that time, I didn't want to go through it again. So Jim Cameron came in—and then David Fincher— on Alien,” he continued.

Granted, Scott eventually returned to the Alien franchise. He directed the 2012 Prometheus movie and its follow-up, Covenant. However, the Blade Runner sequel, 2049, was directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

“I was regretful, although he did a good job,” Scott said of Villeneuve.

Further explaining the circumstances, Scott said that there weren't as many opportunities to make sequels in the eighties. “I was never told or asked. You can imagine I wasn't happy,” he said.

“I'm the author of two franchises. Most directors in Hollywood—certainly, let's say, at my level—don't let that stuff go. But I did Alien as my second movie, so I didn't have much choice,” he explained. “And Blade Runner was my third movie. So, I had no choice because I had very tough partners. It was kind of ‘Welcome to Hollywood.'”

Who is Ridley Scott?

Ridley Scott is an acclaimed filmmaker who made his directorial debut with The Duelists in 1977. He followed that up by directing Alien, Blade Runner, and Legend.

Throughout the years, Scott has continued putting out work consistently. His other notable credits include Thelma and Louise, G.I. Jane, Gladiator, Hannibal, and American Gangster.

Since 2010, he has directed 10 movies. Robin Hood kicked things off in 2010, and Scott also directed Prometheus, The Counselor, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Martian, Alien: Covenant, All the Money in the World, The Last Duel, House of Gucci, and Napoleon.

Coming up, Gladiator 2 will come out, the long-awaited sequel to Scott's Best Picture-winning movie. Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn headline the new cast.

The Alien and Blade Runner franchises

Alien was followed up with a sequel directed by another legendary filmmaker, James Cameron. Four more proper sequels have been released — with a fifth, Romulus, on the way — as well as two crossover movies with the Predator franchise.

While Scott remains a producer of the upcoming Romulus movie, Fede Álvarez will direct the movie. He co-wrote the script with Rodo Sayagues. This is not his first rodeo directing a franchise movie, as he directed the 2013 reboot of Evil Dead and also directed Don't Breathe.

The Blade Runner series has not been as successful. The first movie did not perform well at the box office. But in 2017, a sequel was made with Harrison Ford returning.

It still was not a major hit. Blade Runner 2049 grossed just $259 million worldwide. A series, however, is being made. But there has not been a feature film in the franchise since 2049 came out.