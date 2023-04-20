The Russo Brothers have been busy since Avengers: Endgame, and it looks like they’re getting ready to get back into the franchise game.

While at the London premiere of their upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, the Russo Brothers were speaking to Collider’s Steve Weintraub and were asked about the status of a sequel to their 2022 Netflix hit, The Gray Man. While they didn’t reveal too much, Joe Russo did say, “We’re in the middle of it right now. We’re in the middle of working on The Gray Man 2 script, so, again, everything is about the story. We are hard at work, sleeves rolled up, and more to come soon.”

I’d beg to differ on the “everything is about the story” point, as The Gray Man felt like a poor man’s riff on Heat and their previous MCU work. Be that as it may, you can’t deny the success the film was for Netflix. The film was the fifth most-watched film during its first 28 days on Netflix, finding itself between Glass Onion and The Adam Project with 253,870,000 hours watched.

The Gray Man was a spy action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. It was based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name and premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2022. A sequel is no surprise, but the Russo Brothers seem to be attempting to accelerate the process and get The Gray Man 2 into production ASAP.

Currently, the Russo Brothers are promoting the aforementioned Citadel series. The brothers served as executive producers on the series and it stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The first two episodes of Citadel premiere on April 28 on Prime Video.