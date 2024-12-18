The New York Yankees made a trade for Cody Bellinger this week. They picked him up from the Chicago Cubs after they beat New York out in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes. Bellinger's dad, Clay Bellinger, was a Yankee and the son has always wanted to follow in his footsteps. General manager Brian Cashman said that agent Scott Boras has been trying to get Cody Bellinger to the Yankees for a while.

“I've been hearing it for a long time, including his agent Scott Boras saying, ‘Can you get him over here? He's driving me crazy. He wants to be a Yankee,'” Cashman said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The trade sent Cody Poteet to the Cubs, a low price considering what Tucker went for. But, according to Cashman, the Yankees were not the only team involved. More from the GM per Hoch.

“Brian Cashman said the Cubs decided Cody Bellinger was getting traded [Tuesday]. ‘I know the other destination. I won't say who it was, but if we didn't pull him down, he would've been off the board.'”

The Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. After they made the World Series in Soto's one season in The Bronx, they needed to add a lot to replace him. Bellinger is just the first offensive move.

The Yankees must continue to add after Cody Bellinger

While they will not be able to replace Juan Soto, they can replace him in the aggregate, as Billy Beane once said. Trading for Bellinger is the first step to doing that. He is even an upgrade defensively, as he will be the centerfielder and bump Aaron Judge back to right field. But the offense lost one of the best hitters on the planet and they need more.

The Yankees also lost Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo this offseason. While they have not signed anywhere yet, a reunion is unlikely. Torres hit lead-off throughout the playoffs and Rizzo is another lefty they're looking to replace. Christian Walker is a great contender to replace Rizzo at first. He is a Gold Glove-caliber defender and hits for power.

The Yankees have more options at second base because of their trade for Jazz Chisholm last year. Chisholm played third but has a ton of experience at second. They could pick up a third baseman like Alex Bregman or a second baseman like Jorge Polanco to finish off their reconstructed infield.