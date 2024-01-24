Johnny Marr, like the rest of The Smiths, is not approving of Donald Trump's use of their songs in his campaign rally.

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr strongly denounced Donald Trump's use of the band's song “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” at campaign rallies. A video shared on X (Twitter) showed the song playing during a Trump rally in South Dakota. Prompting Marr's reaction.

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

Taking to Twitter, Marr expressed his surprise and disapproval, stating, “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s— shut right down right now.” The Smiths' former guitarist's response reflects a common trend among musicians who disapprove of their music being associated with Donald Trump and his rallies.

Trump, running for a second term despite facing legal challenges, won the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday.

Other than Johnny Marr, several artists objected to Donald Trump's use of their songs at events. He joins a long list of artists, including Adele, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna, who have objected to Trump using their songs at events. The musician's strong stance aligns with his previous disapproval of right-wing figures. As demonstrated when he prohibited former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron from claiming to like the Smiths.

Now, fans wonder if the same can be said to all members of The Smiths. At this moment, only Johnny Marr spoke out against Donald Trump. While Morrissey, the frontman of the Smiths, has not yet spoken out against the song's use. But for fans who share the same sentiments as Marr, Morrissey also has previously criticized Trump and expressed controversial views on various political topics.