The plot thickens for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. With the release date just a day away, Lola Tung (Belly) weighed in on the love triangle. Tung shared which team she was on, and who she prefers for Belly.

The season picks up where the last one left off and follows the plot of its origin: Jenny Han's trilogy of the same name. Belly (Lola Tung) travels back to Cousins Beach to decide “once and for all where her heart lies” with brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Tung told People she’s Team Belly, agrees that certain characteristics of Jeremiah and Conrad that make them compatible with her character. “The beautiful thing about the show is that you go back and forth a lot,” she said. “That's the hope is that people are watching and unable to make a true decision because I think that's how Belly feels.”

“Both of these boys are so special to her and are both so wonderful and unique and have so much love for her and she has so much love for both of them,” she said.

“Jeremiah is someone who has always been there, has always been willing to fight for her, has always been willing to just stay home with her if she's sick, has always been there for her as a friend too,” she said. “That's a really beautiful thing that sometimes she doesn't get out of Conrad.”

But Conrad has “an undeniable love for her,” she said, adding, “In his mind, he's always putting her first, even when she's not feeling it.”

“They both have confusing ways of showing love sometimes but young love is confusing sometimes,” she said. “You’re just trying to figure out what it means to be in a relationship, what it means to be in love, what first love feels like. So it's really cool to get to explore that.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 comes Friday, July 14. The release comes with three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly through the Aug. 18 finale.